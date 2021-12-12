© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Geoffrey Young's Wife, Ona [c19 vax victim story]
Follow
3
Share
Report
160 views • December 12, 2021
Geoffrey Young's Wife, Ona
Her husband, Geoffrey Young, the 45 year old FBI Special Agent dies less than 24 hours after receiving the Pfizer Covid-19 Vaccine.
"My husband very much so believed in freedom. So much so that he went to work every day to support our freedoms, and to fight for our freedoms. He trusted science, he went and got his shot. He did before it was told that you have to go get this. And he would giggle at me and tell me, Ona, you're being silly, it's okay. Don't worry about it. Millions of people are getting them, and they're fine. We're gonna be okay."
Have some compassion! Please. Be thankful if you aren't affected!
Know both sides of a story and if you don't — learn!!!
Her husband, Geoffrey Young, the 45 year old FBI Special Agent dies less than 24 hours after receiving the Pfizer Covid-19 Vaccine.
"My husband very much so believed in freedom. So much so that he went to work every day to support our freedoms, and to fight for our freedoms. He trusted science, he went and got his shot. He did before it was told that you have to go get this. And he would giggle at me and tell me, Ona, you're being silly, it's okay. Don't worry about it. Millions of people are getting them, and they're fine. We're gonna be okay."
Have some compassion! Please. Be thankful if you aren't affected!
Know both sides of a story and if you don't — learn!!!
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.