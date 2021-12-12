Geoffrey Young's Wife, Ona [c19 vax victim story]

Geoffrey Young's Wife, Ona



Her husband, Geoffrey Young, the 45 year old FBI Special Agent dies less than 24 hours after receiving the Pfizer Covid-19 Vaccine.



"My husband very much so believed in freedom. So much so that he went to work every day to support our freedoms, and to fight for our freedoms. He trusted science, he went and got his shot. He did before it was told that you have to go get this. And he would giggle at me and tell me, Ona, you're being silly, it's okay. Don't worry about it. Millions of people are getting them, and they're fine. We're gonna be okay."



Have some compassion! Please. Be thankful if you aren't affected!



Know both sides of a story and if you don't — learn!!!