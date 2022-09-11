Create New Account
Wake Up! 9/11 - Scenes from 9/11 The BIGGEST LIE 14
Wake Up! Productions
Published 2 months ago |

Introduction, Secret Societies speech by JFK, Sirens - 3d Model of plane hitting tower one and exploding outside of it, disdain for 9/11 Truth and AE 9/11 -  they are the enemy, No Planes No Hijackers No Muslim Involvement whatsoever. Fibonacci Sequence, Pattern. Each tower fits perfectly in the pattern. Same Different Same. Judy Wood is full of shit and there was an atrium in each of the satellite buildings. Referring to early designs of the towers. Judy Wood's assertion that the so called "spire" disintegrates compared to an up close shot on the Hudson. The Fucktard Paradigm.

judy woodsecret societies speech3d plane model hitting tower 1no muslim involvementsame different samethe spire

