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Stem Cell Package Heals Torn Labrum 3 Months, Bino Rucker, M.D.
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24 views • March 12, 2020
Meet our patient Josepha who had recently been treated using Dr. Rucker's Stem Cell Package.
Josepha had been dealing with a torn labrum for the past six months. Josepha had gone to THREE orthopedic surgeons, and all three said her only option was surgery. Josepha reached out to Dr. Rucker to see if the Stem Cell Package would be a viable option so she can avoid surgery. Josepha received the Stem Cell Package, and THREE MONTHS LATER she is 95% better and improving.
Dr. Rucker's Stem Cell Package continues to heal our patients and professional athletes. If you are dealing with an injury and want to consider alternative therapies such as our Stem Cell Package, call our office at (941) 448-1199 or email [email protected]. For more information go to our website at www.ruckerozonedoc.com
Josepha had been dealing with a torn labrum for the past six months. Josepha had gone to THREE orthopedic surgeons, and all three said her only option was surgery. Josepha reached out to Dr. Rucker to see if the Stem Cell Package would be a viable option so she can avoid surgery. Josepha received the Stem Cell Package, and THREE MONTHS LATER she is 95% better and improving.
Dr. Rucker's Stem Cell Package continues to heal our patients and professional athletes. If you are dealing with an injury and want to consider alternative therapies such as our Stem Cell Package, call our office at (941) 448-1199 or email [email protected]. For more information go to our website at www.ruckerozonedoc.com
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