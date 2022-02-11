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VN COVID Policy & Midterms, Biden Aneurysms, GiveSendGO Refuses to Submit, CNN “Slash Tires” 2.11
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50 views • February 11, 2022
PROMOTION: EMF Harmonized
- Protect Against 5G, Wifi, Cellphone, Electrosmog.
- Article: “Warning To All Parents: What WiFi And Cell Phones Really Do To Our Children’s Health.”
https://en.newsner.com/news/warning-to-all-parents-what-wifi-and-cell-phones-really-do-to-our-childrens-health/
• BUY NOW • Energy And Wellness Wristband
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• REDUCE PAIN: Body Patch for Instant Relief
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Featured Content:
RYAN
Here’s the List: 1,000 Different Studies Show Extensive Evidence of Covid-19 Vaccines Adverse Events
https://undergroundnewswire.news/2022/02/10/heres-the-list-1000-different-studies-show-extensive-evidence-of-covid-19-vaccines-adverse-events/
Is Covid Kaputt? Mainstream Media and Establishment Goons Pivot Stance on Mandates Before Midterms
https://undergroundnewswire.news/2022/02/10/is-covid-kaputt-mainstream-media-and-establishment-goons-pivot-stance-on-mandates/
Biden: ‘I Was Hospitalized a Long Time Ago. I Had a Couple of Years Ago… Cranial Aneurysms’
https://undergroundnewswire.news/2022/02/11/biden-i-was-hospitalized-a-long-time-ago-i-had-a-couple-of-years-ago-cranial-aneurysms/
JUSTIN
Freedom Convoy Updates
- New Poll of Canadians Shows Why Governments are Falling like Dominoes to Freedom Convoy’s Demands
https://beckernews.com/new-poll-of-canadians-shows-why-governments-are-falling-like-dominoes-to-freedom-convoys-demands-44094/
- ‘Slash the Tires … Empty Gas Tanks’: CNN Analyst Calls for Violence Against Canadian Protest Convoy
https://beckernews.com/slash-the-tires-empty-the-gas-tanks-cnn-analyst-calls-for-violence-against-canadian-protest-convoy-mm-44082/
- Biden Calls on Canadian Government to Crush Peaceful ‘Freedom Convoy’ Protest
https://beckernews.com/biden-calls-on-canadian-government-to-crush-peaceful-freedom-convoy-protest-44084/
- GiveSendGo Issues Fiery Response to Canadian Government After Announcement It Was ‘Freezing’ $8 Million in Funds
https://beckernews.com/givesendgo-issues-fiery-response-to-canadian-government-after-announcement-it-was-freezing-8-million-in-funds-44080/
- Canadian Official ‘Freezes’ All Funding to Freedom Convoy — Including Payments for Food and Heat
https://beckernews.com/breaking-canadian-official-freezes-all-funding-to-freedom-convoy-including-payments-for-food-and-heat-44076/
WATCH: Nevada schoolchildren erupt in celebration after learning they don't need to wear masks anymore
https://thepostmillennial.com/watch-nevada-schoolchildren-erupt-in-celebration-after-learning-they-dont-need-to-wear-masks
RAPIDFIRE
Report: Oscars Won't Mandate Vaccination But will Require Negative COVID-19 Test
https://www.breitbart.com/entertainment/2022/02/11/report-oscars-wont-mandate-vaccination-but-will-require-negative-covid-19-test/
'They Inhibit Learning': UK Defends Ending School Mask Mandates
https://www.breitbart.com/europe/2022/02/11/they-inhibit-learning-uk-defends-ending-school-mask-mandates/
• BANNED VIDEO: Shocking Truths About Masks, Covid And Why Everything’s Upside Down
https://rumble.com/vfhned-shocking-truths-about-masks-covid-and-why-everythings-upside-down.html
UFC champ DROPS MIC on media after "gotcha" Joe Rogan question
https://rumble.com/vuo8dd-ufc-champ-drops-mic-on-media-with-defense-of-joe-rogan-im-black.html
Books of the Week:
• The Schools Our Children Deserve: Moving Beyond Traditional Classrooms and "Tougher Standards"
https://amzn.to/3AY5wuk
• Dancing Wu Li Masters: An Overview of the New Physics
https://amzn.to/3oo43In
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Brighteon
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/stillnessinthestorm
Odysee
https://odysee.com/@VigilantNews
- Protect Against 5G, Wifi, Cellphone, Electrosmog.
- Article: “Warning To All Parents: What WiFi And Cell Phones Really Do To Our Children’s Health.”
https://en.newsner.com/news/warning-to-all-parents-what-wifi-and-cell-phones-really-do-to-our-childrens-health/
• BUY NOW • Energy And Wellness Wristband
https://bit.ly/EMFWrist
• REDUCE PAIN: Body Patch for Instant Relief
https://bit.ly/EMFBodyPatch
Featured Content:
RYAN
Here’s the List: 1,000 Different Studies Show Extensive Evidence of Covid-19 Vaccines Adverse Events
https://undergroundnewswire.news/2022/02/10/heres-the-list-1000-different-studies-show-extensive-evidence-of-covid-19-vaccines-adverse-events/
Is Covid Kaputt? Mainstream Media and Establishment Goons Pivot Stance on Mandates Before Midterms
https://undergroundnewswire.news/2022/02/10/is-covid-kaputt-mainstream-media-and-establishment-goons-pivot-stance-on-mandates/
Biden: ‘I Was Hospitalized a Long Time Ago. I Had a Couple of Years Ago… Cranial Aneurysms’
https://undergroundnewswire.news/2022/02/11/biden-i-was-hospitalized-a-long-time-ago-i-had-a-couple-of-years-ago-cranial-aneurysms/
JUSTIN
Freedom Convoy Updates
- New Poll of Canadians Shows Why Governments are Falling like Dominoes to Freedom Convoy’s Demands
https://beckernews.com/new-poll-of-canadians-shows-why-governments-are-falling-like-dominoes-to-freedom-convoys-demands-44094/
- ‘Slash the Tires … Empty Gas Tanks’: CNN Analyst Calls for Violence Against Canadian Protest Convoy
https://beckernews.com/slash-the-tires-empty-the-gas-tanks-cnn-analyst-calls-for-violence-against-canadian-protest-convoy-mm-44082/
- Biden Calls on Canadian Government to Crush Peaceful ‘Freedom Convoy’ Protest
https://beckernews.com/biden-calls-on-canadian-government-to-crush-peaceful-freedom-convoy-protest-44084/
- GiveSendGo Issues Fiery Response to Canadian Government After Announcement It Was ‘Freezing’ $8 Million in Funds
https://beckernews.com/givesendgo-issues-fiery-response-to-canadian-government-after-announcement-it-was-freezing-8-million-in-funds-44080/
- Canadian Official ‘Freezes’ All Funding to Freedom Convoy — Including Payments for Food and Heat
https://beckernews.com/breaking-canadian-official-freezes-all-funding-to-freedom-convoy-including-payments-for-food-and-heat-44076/
WATCH: Nevada schoolchildren erupt in celebration after learning they don't need to wear masks anymore
https://thepostmillennial.com/watch-nevada-schoolchildren-erupt-in-celebration-after-learning-they-dont-need-to-wear-masks
RAPIDFIRE
Report: Oscars Won't Mandate Vaccination But will Require Negative COVID-19 Test
https://www.breitbart.com/entertainment/2022/02/11/report-oscars-wont-mandate-vaccination-but-will-require-negative-covid-19-test/
'They Inhibit Learning': UK Defends Ending School Mask Mandates
https://www.breitbart.com/europe/2022/02/11/they-inhibit-learning-uk-defends-ending-school-mask-mandates/
• BANNED VIDEO: Shocking Truths About Masks, Covid And Why Everything’s Upside Down
https://rumble.com/vfhned-shocking-truths-about-masks-covid-and-why-everythings-upside-down.html
UFC champ DROPS MIC on media after "gotcha" Joe Rogan question
https://rumble.com/vuo8dd-ufc-champ-drops-mic-on-media-with-defense-of-joe-rogan-im-black.html
Books of the Week:
• The Schools Our Children Deserve: Moving Beyond Traditional Classrooms and "Tougher Standards"
https://amzn.to/3AY5wuk
• Dancing Wu Li Masters: An Overview of the New Physics
https://amzn.to/3oo43In
Our Latest Videos:
Journey To Truth Interview: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cY1DJ0VhYf4
OFFICIAL VIGILANT NEWS WEBSITE:
https://vigilant.news/
• Sign up for our newsletter, and get the news strait to your inbox:
https://bit.ly/VigilantNewsLetter
OFFICIAL TELEGRAM CHANNEL
https://t.me/vigilantnews
SUPPORT THIS CHANNEL:
+ Become a member for as little as 3$ per month • https://www.subscribestar.com/stillness-in-the-storm •
+ Onetime Donation (Credit/Debit)(Crypto)(Paypal)(Cashapp) • https://stillnessinthestorm.com/donate/ •
EXPAND YOUR BUSINESS (Capital Funding) Email [email protected]) Subject Line: I need funding, What's Remelo?
- Buy a business (near zero cost to you)
- COVID Tax Credits (if you have w2 employees)
- Cash Advance
- Equipment Loans
- SBA Loans
Check out our BRAND NEW Store https://stillnessinthestore.com/
Use Promo CODE SAVE10 to save 10% off on all products.
Rumble
https://rumble.com/user/StillnessintheStorm
Bitchute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/DARtlKxgDs2E/
Gab.tv
https://tv.gab.com/channel/stillnessinthestorm
Brighteon
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