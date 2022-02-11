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VN COVID Policy & Midterms, Biden Aneurysms, GiveSendGO Refuses to Submit, CNN “Slash Tires” 2.11
StillnessintheStorm
StillnessintheStorm
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50 views • February 11, 2022
PROMOTION: EMF Harmonized
- Protect Against 5G, Wifi, Cellphone, Electrosmog.
- Article: “Warning To All Parents: What WiFi And Cell Phones Really Do To Our Children’s Health.”
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Featured Content:

RYAN

Here’s the List: 1,000 Different Studies Show Extensive Evidence of Covid-19 Vaccines Adverse Events
https://undergroundnewswire.news/2022/02/10/heres-the-list-1000-different-studies-show-extensive-evidence-of-covid-19-vaccines-adverse-events/ 

Is Covid Kaputt? Mainstream Media and Establishment Goons Pivot Stance on Mandates Before Midterms
https://undergroundnewswire.news/2022/02/10/is-covid-kaputt-mainstream-media-and-establishment-goons-pivot-stance-on-mandates/ 

Biden: ‘I Was Hospitalized a Long Time Ago. I Had a Couple of Years Ago… Cranial Aneurysms’
https://undergroundnewswire.news/2022/02/11/biden-i-was-hospitalized-a-long-time-ago-i-had-a-couple-of-years-ago-cranial-aneurysms/

JUSTIN

Freedom Convoy Updates
- New Poll of Canadians Shows Why Governments are Falling like Dominoes to Freedom Convoy’s Demands
https://beckernews.com/new-poll-of-canadians-shows-why-governments-are-falling-like-dominoes-to-freedom-convoys-demands-44094/
- ‘Slash the Tires … Empty Gas Tanks’: CNN Analyst Calls for Violence Against Canadian Protest Convoy
https://beckernews.com/slash-the-tires-empty-the-gas-tanks-cnn-analyst-calls-for-violence-against-canadian-protest-convoy-mm-44082/
- Biden Calls on Canadian Government to Crush Peaceful ‘Freedom Convoy’ Protest
https://beckernews.com/biden-calls-on-canadian-government-to-crush-peaceful-freedom-convoy-protest-44084/
- GiveSendGo Issues Fiery Response to Canadian Government After Announcement It Was ‘Freezing’ $8 Million in Funds
https://beckernews.com/givesendgo-issues-fiery-response-to-canadian-government-after-announcement-it-was-freezing-8-million-in-funds-44080/
- Canadian Official ‘Freezes’ All Funding to Freedom Convoy — Including Payments for Food and Heat
https://beckernews.com/breaking-canadian-official-freezes-all-funding-to-freedom-convoy-including-payments-for-food-and-heat-44076/

WATCH: Nevada schoolchildren erupt in celebration after learning they don't need to wear masks anymore
https://thepostmillennial.com/watch-nevada-schoolchildren-erupt-in-celebration-after-learning-they-dont-need-to-wear-masks

RAPIDFIRE
Report: Oscars Won't Mandate Vaccination But will Require Negative COVID-19 Test
https://www.breitbart.com/entertainment/2022/02/11/report-oscars-wont-mandate-vaccination-but-will-require-negative-covid-19-test/

'They Inhibit Learning': UK Defends Ending School Mask Mandates
https://www.breitbart.com/europe/2022/02/11/they-inhibit-learning-uk-defends-ending-school-mask-mandates/
• BANNED VIDEO: Shocking Truths About Masks, Covid And Why Everything’s Upside Down
https://rumble.com/vfhned-shocking-truths-about-masks-covid-and-why-everythings-upside-down.html

UFC champ DROPS MIC on media after "gotcha" Joe Rogan question
https://rumble.com/vuo8dd-ufc-champ-drops-mic-on-media-with-defense-of-joe-rogan-im-black.html


Books of the Week:
• The Schools Our Children Deserve: Moving Beyond Traditional Classrooms and "Tougher Standards"
https://amzn.to/3AY5wuk
• Dancing Wu Li Masters: An Overview of the New Physics
https://amzn.to/3oo43In

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