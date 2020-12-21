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Proxima Centauri Signal | HeartMan Mars | Dominion SolarWinds Connection [DISCUSSION]
SuspectSky
SuspectSky
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90 views • December 21, 2020
SuspectSky features the best sightings, analysis, and thought-provoking research of the UFO and other strange phenomena happening on Earth and beyond. Always critical, always vigilant. Send us your UFO, shadow person, or other strange activity footage and help us continue the search for truth and expose the real world we live in.

Check out our full-length documentaries which dig deeper into the Visitor phenomenon and the social paradigm our civilization exists under. Through immersive footage and deep investigation, our full-length documentaries enable the viewer to join us on an experiential journey, leaving them to form their own conclusions regarding the most profound and existential questions of our time - and of all time.

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Since 2012 we have been piecing the puzzle together - we hope you'll subscribe and join us.

LINKS:

https://www.theguardian.com/science/2020/dec/18/scientists-looking-for-aliens-investigate-radio-beam-from-nearby-star

https://www.space.com/inside-hayabusa2-asteroid-sample-capsule-first-image

https://www.sciencealert.com/a-bunch-of-earth-organisms-were-stuck-outside-the-iss-and-survived

http://www.collectspace.com/news/news-101714a-x37b-otv3-spaceplane-landing.html

https://www.livescience.com/martian-angel-satellite-image.html

https://stereo.gsfc.nasa.gov/cgi-bin/images

https://stereo.gsfc.nasa.gov/browse//2020/12/11/ahead/hi1/1024/20201211_192831_s4h1A.jpg

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=n0kCbWGuFsA&;ab_channel=BlackpillAddict

https://www.rt.com/news/509377-austria-mp-test-cola-covid-positive/?fbclid=IwAR12Vn4qil3IoXeGGBG_vX3GMP_DSaPtnnU-5leihb7rHhsMeWfe-rwVKR8

https://www.msn.com/en-us/health/medical/here-s-what-we-know-about-the-new-coronavirus-mutation-that-s-spreading-rapidly/ar-BB1bYRk5?ocid=msedgntp

https://thenewamerican.com/lockdown-failure-in-london-covid-19-is-worse-than-before/

https://www.globalresearch.ca/what-is-covid-19-sars-2-how-is-it-tested-how-is-it-measured-the-fear-campaign-has-no-scientific-basis

https://www.globalresearch.ca/covid-19-rt-pcr-how-to-mislead-all-humanity-using-a-test-to-lock-down-society

https://www.truity.com/test/type-finder-personality-test-new

https://nkalex.medium.com/is-covid19-a-new-type-of-bio-energetic-disease-state-we-may-find-out-the-hard-way-march-2021-1078b2960938

https://maloney.house.gov/media-center/press-releases/smartmatic-announces-sale-sequoia-voting-systems

https://web.archive.org/web/20201214093452/http://dvsfileshare.dominionvoting.com/Web%20Client/Mobile/MLogin.htm

https://www.federalregister.gov/documents/2018/09/14/2018-20203/imposing-certain-sanctions-in-the-event-of-foreign-interference-in-a-united-states-election

https://sociable.co/government-and-policy/timeline-great-reset-agenda-event-201-pandemic-2020/

https://financialpost.com/opinion/philip-cross-the-anti-fascist-left-were-the-real-fascists-all-along

https://academic.oup.com/tcbh/article-abstract/13/1/38/1717118
Keywords
marsdominioncovid
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