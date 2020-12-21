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Proxima Centauri Signal | HeartMan Mars | Dominion SolarWinds Connection [DISCUSSION]
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90 views • December 21, 2020
SuspectSky features the best sightings, analysis, and thought-provoking research of the UFO and other strange phenomena happening on Earth and beyond. Always critical, always vigilant. Send us your UFO, shadow person, or other strange activity footage and help us continue the search for truth and expose the real world we live in.
Check out our full-length documentaries which dig deeper into the Visitor phenomenon and the social paradigm our civilization exists under. Through immersive footage and deep investigation, our full-length documentaries enable the viewer to join us on an experiential journey, leaving them to form their own conclusions regarding the most profound and existential questions of our time - and of all time.
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LINKS:
https://www.theguardian.com/science/2020/dec/18/scientists-looking-for-aliens-investigate-radio-beam-from-nearby-star
https://www.space.com/inside-hayabusa2-asteroid-sample-capsule-first-image
https://www.sciencealert.com/a-bunch-of-earth-organisms-were-stuck-outside-the-iss-and-survived
http://www.collectspace.com/news/news-101714a-x37b-otv3-spaceplane-landing.html
https://www.livescience.com/martian-angel-satellite-image.html
https://stereo.gsfc.nasa.gov/cgi-bin/images
https://stereo.gsfc.nasa.gov/browse//2020/12/11/ahead/hi1/1024/20201211_192831_s4h1A.jpg
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=n0kCbWGuFsA&;ab_channel=BlackpillAddict
https://www.rt.com/news/509377-austria-mp-test-cola-covid-positive/?fbclid=IwAR12Vn4qil3IoXeGGBG_vX3GMP_DSaPtnnU-5leihb7rHhsMeWfe-rwVKR8
https://www.msn.com/en-us/health/medical/here-s-what-we-know-about-the-new-coronavirus-mutation-that-s-spreading-rapidly/ar-BB1bYRk5?ocid=msedgntp
https://thenewamerican.com/lockdown-failure-in-london-covid-19-is-worse-than-before/
https://www.globalresearch.ca/what-is-covid-19-sars-2-how-is-it-tested-how-is-it-measured-the-fear-campaign-has-no-scientific-basis
https://www.globalresearch.ca/covid-19-rt-pcr-how-to-mislead-all-humanity-using-a-test-to-lock-down-society
https://www.truity.com/test/type-finder-personality-test-new
https://nkalex.medium.com/is-covid19-a-new-type-of-bio-energetic-disease-state-we-may-find-out-the-hard-way-march-2021-1078b2960938
https://maloney.house.gov/media-center/press-releases/smartmatic-announces-sale-sequoia-voting-systems
https://web.archive.org/web/20201214093452/http://dvsfileshare.dominionvoting.com/Web%20Client/Mobile/MLogin.htm
https://www.federalregister.gov/documents/2018/09/14/2018-20203/imposing-certain-sanctions-in-the-event-of-foreign-interference-in-a-united-states-election
https://sociable.co/government-and-policy/timeline-great-reset-agenda-event-201-pandemic-2020/
https://financialpost.com/opinion/philip-cross-the-anti-fascist-left-were-the-real-fascists-all-along
https://academic.oup.com/tcbh/article-abstract/13/1/38/1717118
Check out our full-length documentaries which dig deeper into the Visitor phenomenon and the social paradigm our civilization exists under. Through immersive footage and deep investigation, our full-length documentaries enable the viewer to join us on an experiential journey, leaving them to form their own conclusions regarding the most profound and existential questions of our time - and of all time.
Suspectsky.com
DISCUSSIONS ON LBRY: https://lbry.tv/@SuspectSky:1
Buy The Type V Book: suspectsky.selz.com
SS Patreon: www.patreon.com/SuspectSky
SS Newsletter: http://eepurl.com/gFaVoL
CONNECT:
Email SS (Questions, Footage): [email protected]
Twitter: https://twitter.com/SuspectSky
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SuspectSky
Since 2012 we have been piecing the puzzle together - we hope you'll subscribe and join us.
LINKS:
https://www.theguardian.com/science/2020/dec/18/scientists-looking-for-aliens-investigate-radio-beam-from-nearby-star
https://www.space.com/inside-hayabusa2-asteroid-sample-capsule-first-image
https://www.sciencealert.com/a-bunch-of-earth-organisms-were-stuck-outside-the-iss-and-survived
http://www.collectspace.com/news/news-101714a-x37b-otv3-spaceplane-landing.html
https://www.livescience.com/martian-angel-satellite-image.html
https://stereo.gsfc.nasa.gov/cgi-bin/images
https://stereo.gsfc.nasa.gov/browse//2020/12/11/ahead/hi1/1024/20201211_192831_s4h1A.jpg
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=n0kCbWGuFsA&;ab_channel=BlackpillAddict
https://www.rt.com/news/509377-austria-mp-test-cola-covid-positive/?fbclid=IwAR12Vn4qil3IoXeGGBG_vX3GMP_DSaPtnnU-5leihb7rHhsMeWfe-rwVKR8
https://www.msn.com/en-us/health/medical/here-s-what-we-know-about-the-new-coronavirus-mutation-that-s-spreading-rapidly/ar-BB1bYRk5?ocid=msedgntp
https://thenewamerican.com/lockdown-failure-in-london-covid-19-is-worse-than-before/
https://www.globalresearch.ca/what-is-covid-19-sars-2-how-is-it-tested-how-is-it-measured-the-fear-campaign-has-no-scientific-basis
https://www.globalresearch.ca/covid-19-rt-pcr-how-to-mislead-all-humanity-using-a-test-to-lock-down-society
https://www.truity.com/test/type-finder-personality-test-new
https://nkalex.medium.com/is-covid19-a-new-type-of-bio-energetic-disease-state-we-may-find-out-the-hard-way-march-2021-1078b2960938
https://maloney.house.gov/media-center/press-releases/smartmatic-announces-sale-sequoia-voting-systems
https://web.archive.org/web/20201214093452/http://dvsfileshare.dominionvoting.com/Web%20Client/Mobile/MLogin.htm
https://www.federalregister.gov/documents/2018/09/14/2018-20203/imposing-certain-sanctions-in-the-event-of-foreign-interference-in-a-united-states-election
https://sociable.co/government-and-policy/timeline-great-reset-agenda-event-201-pandemic-2020/
https://financialpost.com/opinion/philip-cross-the-anti-fascist-left-were-the-real-fascists-all-along
https://academic.oup.com/tcbh/article-abstract/13/1/38/1717118
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