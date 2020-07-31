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CENSORING THE HIGHWIRE: “WE SAW IT COMING”
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627 views • July 31, 2020
CENSORING THE HIGHWIRE: “WE SAW IT COMING”
History was made this week when the “Frontline Doctors Summit,” with over 17M views, was pulled down across all social media platforms, but here at The HighWire, our sneak peek into the orchestrated cyber attack on any doctor in support of #HCQ started the week before. Here’s the timeline.
History was made this week when the “Frontline Doctors Summit,” with over 17M views, was pulled down across all social media platforms, but here at The HighWire, our sneak peek into the orchestrated cyber attack on any doctor in support of #HCQ started the week before. Here’s the timeline.
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