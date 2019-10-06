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Bernie Sanders and Cenk Uygur's assault on Christianity
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18 views • October 06, 2019
Bernie's partnership with Cenk Uygur of the Young Turks dooms his 2020 presidential campaign. The relationship between Sanders and Uygur is quite interesting considering Cenk is well known for promoting hateful racism, misogyny and anti Judeo-Christian propaganda.
#BernieSanders #CenkUygur #Bernie2020
Music by Adrian von Ziegler
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCSeJ...
Bernie Sanders voted against the following::
"Religious Freedom Constitutional Amendment" [ Jun 04, 1998 - HJR 78 ]
"National Day of Prayer Resolution" [ Jun 29, 1999 - HCR 94 ]
"Public Expression of Religion Act" [ Sep 26, 2006 - HR 2679 ]
"The Ten Commandments Amendment" [ Jun 17, 1999 - HA 200 ]
"Religious Liberty Protection Act" [ Jul 15, 1999 - HR 1691 ]
"Condemning the Nation of Islam's anti-Semitic and anti-Christian speech" [ Feb 23, 1994 - HR 343 ]
"Combating BDS Act of 2019" [ Feb. 5, 2019 ]
Sources:
https://www.congress.gov/
https://votesmart.org/candidate/key-v...
Thanks for watching please like share subscribe:
https://www.youtube.com/1111videos
https://www.bitchute.com/1111videos
#BernieSanders #CenkUygur #Bernie2020
Music by Adrian von Ziegler
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCSeJ...
Bernie Sanders voted against the following::
"Religious Freedom Constitutional Amendment" [ Jun 04, 1998 - HJR 78 ]
"National Day of Prayer Resolution" [ Jun 29, 1999 - HCR 94 ]
"Public Expression of Religion Act" [ Sep 26, 2006 - HR 2679 ]
"The Ten Commandments Amendment" [ Jun 17, 1999 - HA 200 ]
"Religious Liberty Protection Act" [ Jul 15, 1999 - HR 1691 ]
"Condemning the Nation of Islam's anti-Semitic and anti-Christian speech" [ Feb 23, 1994 - HR 343 ]
"Combating BDS Act of 2019" [ Feb. 5, 2019 ]
Sources:
https://www.congress.gov/
https://votesmart.org/candidate/key-v...
Thanks for watching please like share subscribe:
https://www.youtube.com/1111videos
https://www.bitchute.com/1111videos
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