MEP Cristian Terhes Calls for the Immediate Resignation of EU Commission President, Ursula von der Leyen - Over Vaccine Pharma Contracts. - Oct 17, 2022

This video that I'm sharing is from 'News Voice" on YouTube, with their description below.

Ursula von der Leyen was called to resign by MEP Cristian Terhes in a speech he had in the Plenary of the European Parliament on October 17, 2022. Cristian Terhes: "Mister president, dear colleagues, Ursula von der Leyen must immediately and unconditionally resign from her position as President of the European Commission due to the fact that her actions are currently criminally investigated by the European Public Prosecutor's Office. EPPO just announced few days ago that is investigating the way the contracts were signed between the European Commission and producers of vaccines. And this is what the Court of Auditors just stated in a report released few days ago, and I quote: “The Commission has signed, up to November 2021, 71 billion euros worth of contracts on behalf of the Member States to purchase up to 4.6 billion COVID-19 vaccine doses.” That means that she purchased ten doses of vaccines for every EU citizen based on contracts that were never released to the public. This is how the contract that she signed with these pharmaceutical companies was released to the public. How is this possible in a European Union that is called to be transparent with the way is using people's money? So I'm asking you again and calling again for [her] immediate and unconditional resignation. Thank you." Visit Cristian Terhes´ Youtube channel: https://www.youtube.com/c/FrChrisTerh...

