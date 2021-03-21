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NWO Teil 8 - Neue Weltordnung - New World Order
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108 views • March 21, 2021
Neue Weltordnung New World Order - Wissen und Manipulation
Beschreibung Teil NWO Teil 8
Hauptthemen:
Wissen und Manipulation, Covid 19 Lüge, Die Zerstörung von Familie und Freunden, Die Trennung von Männern und Frauen, Neuausrichtung des Sinn von Sex, Sex und Gewalt als Unterhaltung, Religion ein Trick der Kirche, Die NWO hat Frauen den Männern entfremdet, Gedankenkontrolle (Mind Control), MEDIEN BESEITIGEN DIE LIEBE, Verdrehte Welt
Der Satanismus beherrscht die westliche Welt, Krank ist gesund, Hässlich ist schön, Schwach ist stark, Falsch ist Wahr, Verrat ist Selbstlosigkeit, Krieg ist Frieden, Zehn Zeichen, dass die westliche Gesellschaft ein satanischer Kult ist, Geburtenkontrolle, Gesundheit, Elmhurst Queens Krankenhaus, KRANKHEIT - KRIESE UND KRIEG, MACHT UND KAPITALGEWINNE, Die Rockefeller Akte, House of Tempel Washington
Inhalt:
Neue Weltordnung, UN NWO Agenda 2030, Okkultismus, Satanismus, Kannibalismus, Pornografie, Freimaurer, Illuminati, Weltbank, Bevölkerungspolitik, Familienplanungsprogramme, Eugenik, Geburtenkontrolle, Depopulation, Verhütung, AIDS Lüge, Smartphone, Künstliche Intelligenz (KI), Disney-Pepsi Programmierung, Feminismus, Homosexualität, Transhumanismus, LGTB, Giftmedizin, Germanische Medizin, Illuminati Karten, Impfagenda, Krebsheilung Unterdrückung, Heilpraktiker, Johns Hopkins Lügen Karte, RFID Chip, Polizeistaat, Kommunismus, Sklavenstaat, Reduzierung der Weltbevölkerung, Black Lives Matter, Antifa, 13 Blutlinien, Ägyptische Blutlinie, City of London, United States Navy USNS Comfort, Bankenkartelle, Zionismus, Georgia Guidestones, Great Reset, Obelisken, JP Morgan, Citygroup, HSBC Bank, Federal Reserve, Rothschild Hauptquartier, Proteste, Plandemie, Social Media, Digitalisierung, Freimaurer Bibel, Holocaustlüge, Kapitalismus, Libanon Lockdown, Capitol Terror Fake, Ordo ab Chao (Ordnung aus dem Chaos), Sex and the City, Olympische Spiele London 2012, Church of Satan, Vatikan, OREO, Leviathan Cross, Shiva Cern, Technokratie, Sklaverei, Freiheitsstatur New York, Cult of Baal
NWO Organisationen:
United Nations (Vereinte Nationen), UNICEF, WHO Weltgeshundheitsorganisation, Skull & Bones, Bill und Melinda Gates Foundation, Rockefeller Foundation, Rockefeller Institut, Planned Parenthood, American Birth Control League, Population Council, ADL (Anti-Defamation League), Standard Oil Co., IPCC, IWF, EZB, BIZ, WWF, World Economic Forum, Denkfabriken, Council on Foreign Relations (CFR), Club of Rome, Tavistock, Trilaterale Kommission, AMA, CIA, CAMERA, Rewriting History, Reuters, MSNBC, CNN, Disney, ARD, ZDF, SPIEGEL, TIMES, Google, Google Deep Mind, DWave, PFIZER, Novartis, CDC, GAVI, Einstein Rockefeller Center, Monsanto, BAYER, Washington Freimaurer Tempel, Schottischer Ritus
Freimaurer, Illuminaten und Haupt-Akteure:
David Rockefeller, David rockefeller Jr., Dr. Anthony Fauci, Donald Trump, Bill Gates, Angela Merkel, Freddy Mercury, Charly Sheen, Friedrich Nietzsches, Lord Rothschild, Dr. Richard Day, Aleister Crowley, Joe Biden, George Soros, George W. Bush, Bill Clinton, Hillary Clinton, Elisabeth II., Michail Sergejewitsch Gorbatschow, Lady Gaga, Katy Perry, Myrna Blyth, George Washington, Abraham Lincoln, Marina Abramovic, Albert Pike, Wladimir Putin, Jakob Shiff, Max Warburg, Paul M. Warburg, J. P. Morgan, Jerry Springer, Madonna, Selene Gomez, Emma Watson, Carol Baker, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Ursula von der Leyen
Die Weltverschwörung ist keine leere Verschwörungstheorie, sondern eine Verschwörungstatsache
------------------------------------------
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Beschreibung Teil NWO Teil 8
Hauptthemen:
Wissen und Manipulation, Covid 19 Lüge, Die Zerstörung von Familie und Freunden, Die Trennung von Männern und Frauen, Neuausrichtung des Sinn von Sex, Sex und Gewalt als Unterhaltung, Religion ein Trick der Kirche, Die NWO hat Frauen den Männern entfremdet, Gedankenkontrolle (Mind Control), MEDIEN BESEITIGEN DIE LIEBE, Verdrehte Welt
Der Satanismus beherrscht die westliche Welt, Krank ist gesund, Hässlich ist schön, Schwach ist stark, Falsch ist Wahr, Verrat ist Selbstlosigkeit, Krieg ist Frieden, Zehn Zeichen, dass die westliche Gesellschaft ein satanischer Kult ist, Geburtenkontrolle, Gesundheit, Elmhurst Queens Krankenhaus, KRANKHEIT - KRIESE UND KRIEG, MACHT UND KAPITALGEWINNE, Die Rockefeller Akte, House of Tempel Washington
Inhalt:
Neue Weltordnung, UN NWO Agenda 2030, Okkultismus, Satanismus, Kannibalismus, Pornografie, Freimaurer, Illuminati, Weltbank, Bevölkerungspolitik, Familienplanungsprogramme, Eugenik, Geburtenkontrolle, Depopulation, Verhütung, AIDS Lüge, Smartphone, Künstliche Intelligenz (KI), Disney-Pepsi Programmierung, Feminismus, Homosexualität, Transhumanismus, LGTB, Giftmedizin, Germanische Medizin, Illuminati Karten, Impfagenda, Krebsheilung Unterdrückung, Heilpraktiker, Johns Hopkins Lügen Karte, RFID Chip, Polizeistaat, Kommunismus, Sklavenstaat, Reduzierung der Weltbevölkerung, Black Lives Matter, Antifa, 13 Blutlinien, Ägyptische Blutlinie, City of London, United States Navy USNS Comfort, Bankenkartelle, Zionismus, Georgia Guidestones, Great Reset, Obelisken, JP Morgan, Citygroup, HSBC Bank, Federal Reserve, Rothschild Hauptquartier, Proteste, Plandemie, Social Media, Digitalisierung, Freimaurer Bibel, Holocaustlüge, Kapitalismus, Libanon Lockdown, Capitol Terror Fake, Ordo ab Chao (Ordnung aus dem Chaos), Sex and the City, Olympische Spiele London 2012, Church of Satan, Vatikan, OREO, Leviathan Cross, Shiva Cern, Technokratie, Sklaverei, Freiheitsstatur New York, Cult of Baal
NWO Organisationen:
United Nations (Vereinte Nationen), UNICEF, WHO Weltgeshundheitsorganisation, Skull & Bones, Bill und Melinda Gates Foundation, Rockefeller Foundation, Rockefeller Institut, Planned Parenthood, American Birth Control League, Population Council, ADL (Anti-Defamation League), Standard Oil Co., IPCC, IWF, EZB, BIZ, WWF, World Economic Forum, Denkfabriken, Council on Foreign Relations (CFR), Club of Rome, Tavistock, Trilaterale Kommission, AMA, CIA, CAMERA, Rewriting History, Reuters, MSNBC, CNN, Disney, ARD, ZDF, SPIEGEL, TIMES, Google, Google Deep Mind, DWave, PFIZER, Novartis, CDC, GAVI, Einstein Rockefeller Center, Monsanto, BAYER, Washington Freimaurer Tempel, Schottischer Ritus
Freimaurer, Illuminaten und Haupt-Akteure:
David Rockefeller, David rockefeller Jr., Dr. Anthony Fauci, Donald Trump, Bill Gates, Angela Merkel, Freddy Mercury, Charly Sheen, Friedrich Nietzsches, Lord Rothschild, Dr. Richard Day, Aleister Crowley, Joe Biden, George Soros, George W. Bush, Bill Clinton, Hillary Clinton, Elisabeth II., Michail Sergejewitsch Gorbatschow, Lady Gaga, Katy Perry, Myrna Blyth, George Washington, Abraham Lincoln, Marina Abramovic, Albert Pike, Wladimir Putin, Jakob Shiff, Max Warburg, Paul M. Warburg, J. P. Morgan, Jerry Springer, Madonna, Selene Gomez, Emma Watson, Carol Baker, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Ursula von der Leyen
Die Weltverschwörung ist keine leere Verschwörungstheorie, sondern eine Verschwörungstatsache
------------------------------------------
Telegram: ESTELLA
https://t.me/estellatelegram
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