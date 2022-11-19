Walter Veith & Martin Smith - COP27 & The Letter - Pope Francis' Call For Climate Unity

In Episode 141 we discuss the COP 27 Climate summit held in Egypt, along with the recent movie "The Letter" that focusses on the climate issue and the encyclical that Pope Francis wrote on the environment, Laudato Si. Is science settled on the climate issue as people claim? What do we find if we look at data and not models? Donation Options Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/clashofminds Other Donation Options: https://clashofminds.com/about/#donate Download All Clash Of Minds material: https://downloads.clashofminds.com Visit Clash Of Minds Website: https://clashofminds.co.za Visit Clash Of Mind Online Orders: https://za.clashofminds.co.za

