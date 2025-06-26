BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
VAXX poisoned UFC fighter has seizure before fight
226 views • 16 hours ago

Maycee "The Future" Barber https://www.facebookDOTcom/Mayceemma

June 1, 2025

Not what I had planned for a Sunday post. Thank you to everyone for the prayers & support I owe an apology to @ufc @mickmaynard2 @danawhite @seanshelby & @blanchfield_mma PS my life is not messy this is just a bad hand. We will get to the bottom of it all and be back 🤍

https://www.facebookDOTcom/Mayceemma/posts/pfbid02av8ZnSu8nQCdfqjSuEDvCejkC9XAU64oa7dwahGz9hUGhd4JsPJu2sciTzM2tANol

###

Apr 3, 2024

https://www.youtubeDOTcom/watch?v=owSOTqKQxTA

Maycee Barber Feared For Her Life During Recent Health Scare, Makes Title Shot Case

Apr 3, 2024 The MMA Hour With Ariel Helwani

Maycee Barber discusses her recent health scare, if there was a point she was worried about her life, her thoughts on her performance, Erin Blanchfield vs. Manon Fiorot, what’s next for her, if Rose Namajunas or Manon Fiorot is an option for her next fight, the best women’s flyweight on the planet, her relationship with Namajunas

###

UFC commentators stunned as main event cancelled after Maycee Barber suffers reported seizure

https://nypostDOTcom/2025/06/01/sports/ufc-commentators-stunned-as-main-event-cancelled-after-maycee-barber-has-reported-seizure/

----------

Mirrored - bootcamp

Bootcamp now on Brighteon - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/chestyp

Please subscribe to him, he has done some excellent work during the plandemic/vaxx genocide

----------

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

ufcseizuremaycee barber
