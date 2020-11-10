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TvNI = Truth vs. NEW$ INC. Nov. 9, "So... Who's on First?" 1st hour.
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17 views • November 10, 2020
Probably our most vital program ever! Watch and Share like your gov't's survival matters!
From last week, it IS CRUNCH Time. Who and what-all is getting Crunched now?
The election is not final until the electors sing. The Time to stand for Truth, Trust, and verification is NOW.
From last week, it IS CRUNCH Time. Who and what-all is getting Crunched now?
The election is not final until the electors sing. The Time to stand for Truth, Trust, and verification is NOW.
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