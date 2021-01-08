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Police Racism: A Manufactured Crisis
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34 views • January 08, 2021
Jared Taylor cites Justice Department statistics and scientific studies that show there is no evidence of "systemic bias" against blacks in the justice system. Rioting and looting are wrong, no matter what the reason. Rioting and looting over an illusion — because of something that isn’t even true — is a tragedy.
The transcript of this video is available here: https://www.amren.com/videos/2020/06/police-racism-a-manufactured-crisis/
Originally published to YouTube June 5, 2020. American Renaissance was banned from YouTube on June 29, 2020.
Website: https://www.amren.com/
Gab: https://gab.ai/AmRenaissance
Telegram: https://t.me/amrenofficial
The transcript of this video is available here: https://www.amren.com/videos/2020/06/police-racism-a-manufactured-crisis/
Originally published to YouTube June 5, 2020. American Renaissance was banned from YouTube on June 29, 2020.
Website: https://www.amren.com/
Gab: https://gab.ai/AmRenaissance
Telegram: https://t.me/amrenofficial
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