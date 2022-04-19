© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Lawyers Respond And Agree To Ruling That Federal Mask Mandates Are Illegal
Follow
4
Share
Report
262 views • April 19, 2022
Leslie Manookian and Brant Hadaway join Owen to discuss the latest ruling that allows for citizens to choose if they want to wear face masks on public transportation.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.