Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
THE NAZI TAVISTOCK INSTITUTE PROGRAM - FORMER UK PM THERESA PAIN - GERMANY,S MERKILL AND CO! - YOU HAVE ALL BEEN DECIEVED!
319 views
channel image
COMMON SENSE - OFFICIAL
Published 2 months ago |

PURE SATANIC NAZI PROGRAMS AND PSY OPS!

THE 5G PAYLOADS PULSED FUSED INJECTED PEOPLE TO KILL THEM - https://www.brighteon.com/96d463f2-55f8-4e26-a8e1-fc6fd4543e03

USA CHEMTRAILS ORDERED TO STOP! - ITS GENOCIDE AND IS KILLING ALL LIVING THINGS - THE CULT IS AND HAS TO BE STOPPED IF YOU WANT A WORLD WORTH LIVING IN FOR YOU CHILDREN AND YOUR CHILDREN'S CHILDREN -THIS IS A WAR ON HUMANITY BY RICH EVIL MEN WHO CARE NOT FOR GOD OR HIS PERFECT CREATION , satan IS WEAK AND KNOWS A BEDDING OF FIRE IS ALREADY LAID OUT WITH HIS NAME ON IT , HE IS TRYING TO TRICK AS MANY HUMANS AS POSABLE TO TAKE WITH HIM! - DID YOU PUT YOUR TRUST IN GOD OR MAN? - I HOPE AND PRAY IT WAS NOT THE LATTER. - https://www.brighteon.com/a34dab61-7a3c-4a9e-b169-9afbf52a3f87


Keywords
lovecommon lawjusticepeacehuman rightsharmonynuremberg 2the rule of common law

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket