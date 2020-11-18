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Involuntary commitment is a form of Psychiatric slavery when the patients are treated as if they are their property. And people are making money in the process.
Kiparis
Kiparis
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10 views • November 18, 2020
Your help is needed as part of the international movement to end abusive and coercive practices committed daily under the guise of mental health. Such abuses include forced psychiatric treatment and torture of political dissidents, involuntary commitment, electroshock of the elderly and the widespread psychiatric drugging of children and adults with dangerous psychotropic drugs.

Your contributions go toward helping CCHR investigate and expose the information being kept from the public about the true dangers of these drugs and harmful treatments so that international reforms can be achieved to safeguard people from harm.
https://www.cchr.org/take-action/donate-today.html

Education Material Downloads
https://www.cchr.org/download-material/education.html

Report Adverse Reactions to Psychiatric Drugs
https://www.cchr.org/take-action/report-adverse-reactions.html

Report Psychiatric Abuse — It’s a Crime
https://www.cchr.org/take-action/report-psychiatric-abuse.html

CCHR's Psychiatric Drug Side Effects Search Engine
https://www.cchrint.org/psychdrugdangers/
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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