What He Found at The U.S. Border Absolutely SHOCKED Us Redacted with Clayton Morris
Published 12 hours ago

Mirrored Content

What's happening at the U.S. border is even worse than we could have imagined. J.J. just returned from Imperial Beach San Diego which is the main invasion point into the U.S. What he uncovered shocked even us. You can support J.J.'s documentary here: https://www.givesendgo.com/savingAmerica

Keywords
crimeimmigrationillegal immigrationus bordercustoms

