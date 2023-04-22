Create New Account
#FreeMilesGuo on Time Square
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
https://gettr.com/post/p2ezjlb5c30

2023年4月20日，#纽约时代广场 #TimesSquare 36天的思念


我逃离那块土地

因为那里黑暗


我以为进入了光明

不想这里依然暗淡


黑暗中

你点亮了一盏灯

我们便紧紧跟随

义无反顾


因为我们有共同的梦想

推翻中共

一人一票

永不为奴


#freemilesguo

#freeyvettewang

#himalayadcfarm


