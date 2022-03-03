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CLEANSING THE PINEAL AND DETOXING FROM POISON UNDER THE SKIN, MYOCARDITIS etc.
FindingSolutions
FindingSolutions
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102 views • March 03, 2022
Reverse the effect of jabs and shedding!
Clayton Thomas talks to Nicolas Veniamin about his three products which are being shown, by data, to reverse the issues encountered by those taking the C V Jab or for those affected by shedding from the jabbed!
Clayton also talks about decalcifying the pineal gland and detoxing your body of heavy metals. Whether you accept what is said in this video or not, it is your personal choice... but I have been taking Clean Slate Zeolite drops for nearly a year now, and they have had a very positive effect on my health. Clean Slate is a premium zeolite product, probably the most advanced and effective in the market.

For more info about the Trinity of products that could help to help cleanse the body so it can reverse the Jabberdoo issue

click ▶https://bit.ly/infoROOTproducts

Disclaimer: I am not a doctor and I am not giving medical advice.

However if you would like to find out more about the Trinity, to benefit your health by detoxing, or indeed to reverse the jab, and are ready to purchase
click here
▶ https://bit.ly/moreaboutRootBrand

For testimonials, reviews and more information, click here
https://bit.ly/infoROOTproducts

Most heavy metal detox products will only detox the gut, however Clean Slate systemically detoxes the whole body, including the brain, which is where many environmental toxins accumulate, not just of heavy metals, but other toxins including Glyphosate.

Check out the website for more info about these great detox products
https://bit.ly/moreaboutRootBrand

Don't forget to like this video, and subscribe to my channel for more great videos... _________________________

 Let's keep in touch on 
Linked In ► https://www.linkedin.com/GiselleLemire
Email ► [email protected]

If you have any questions about Clean Slate, write a comment below, or email me :-)
Keywords
zeolitereversethejabreversethevaxdecalcifypinealheavymetaldetoxhelpyourbodyhealitselfheavymetaldetoxificationdetoxingwithzeoliteheavymetaltoxicitycvjab
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