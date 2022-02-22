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Tyranny Legislated In Canada Tonight, United States Is Next!
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181 views • February 22, 2022
Revelation 13:15
“And he had power to give life unto the image of the beast, that the image of the beast should both speak, and cause that as many as would not worship the image of the beast should be killed.”
King James Version
“And he had power to give life unto the image of the beast, that the image of the beast should both speak, and cause that as many as would not worship the image of the beast should be killed.”
King James Version
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