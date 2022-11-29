Welcome To Proverbs Club.Persecuting The Poor.

Proverbs 28:3 (NIV).

3) A ruler who oppresses the poor

is like a driving rain that leaves no crops.

Proverbs Club Commentary.

Text is ambiguous as to this being a poor person or a ruler!

A Fool who afflicts the poor delivers only disappointment.

#ruler #oppresses #poor #driving #rain #leaves #no #crops