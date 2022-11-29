Welcome To Proverbs Club.Persecuting The Poor.
Proverbs 28:3 (NIV).
3) A ruler who oppresses the poor
is like a driving rain that leaves no crops.
Proverbs Club Commentary.
Text is ambiguous as to this being a poor person or a ruler!
A Fool who afflicts the poor delivers only disappointment.
