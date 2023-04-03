Create New Account
Song of Solomon-Love Story of Christ-Part Seven
Jesus 24/7
Published Yesterday

THE SONG OF SOLOMON, LOVE STORY OF CHRIST PART SEVEN, WITH HOSTS DINA KALMETA AND SUSAN DAVIS—THIS OUTSTANDING SERIES PEELS BACK THE LAYERS OF DEEPER MEANING ENCODED IN THE BEAUTIFUL WORDS OF AN ANCIENT LOVE STORY, HIDDEN BETWEEN THE WORDS FOR CENTURIES—JOIN bridUS AS WE DECODE THIS FANTASTIC STORY TO FIND YOUR TRUE LOVE STORY FROM THE LORD INSPIRED BY THE HOLY SPIRIT! 

Song of Solomon - Love Story of Christ - Playlist: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLU_GR002K_fPpL8moqEiGQSSBr7ggerK1 Devotional Book by Esher Shoshannah

https://marriagesupper.wixsite.com/endtimescatalog/page-5


Jesus 24/7 Playlist:


https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLU_GR002K_fNXpgJWWBfSN-nT9FVZ1Jfu


You can now listen to our videos in Audio with Anchor, Apple, Google and Spotify at Jesus 24/7

https://anchor.fm/jesus247/episodes/Jesus-247-Episode-37-Song-of-Solomon-Love-Story-of-Christ---Part-7-with-Susan-Davis-and-Dina-Kalmeta-e1e94d0


Visit Susan at the following sites:


Email: [email protected]


Susan's Website: http://marriagesupper.wix.com/endtimescatalog


This is a FREE Ebook—here is the official Marriage Supper of the Lamb website: http://sites.radiantwebtools.com/index.cfm?i=15948


Smashwords: https://www.smashwords.com/books/view/162979


Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/Marriage-Supper-Lamb-Susan-Davis-ebook/dp/B0083XFXWG/ref=sr_1_2?dchild=1&keywords=marriage+supper+of+the+lamb+susan+davis&qid=1629391222&sr=8-2


jesuslove storysong of solomon

