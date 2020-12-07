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NEW DETAILS IN COVID TESTING SCANDAL
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4637 views • December 07, 2020
NEW DETAILS IN COVID TESTING SCANDAL
New details have emerged about the test used for #COVID19, highlighting serious inaccuracies in results and past comments by the tests’ creator doubting the accuracy of PCR testing.
German virologist Christian Drosten’s guidelines on detection of the novel coronavirus for the PCR tests was accepted after only 24 hours of surveillance before becoming the standard. His paper is now being contested and peer reviewed for the first time allowing for some shocking discoveries of error that would potentially render the PCR test completely useless.
#PCRTests #Casedemic #Covid19
New details have emerged about the test used for #COVID19, highlighting serious inaccuracies in results and past comments by the tests’ creator doubting the accuracy of PCR testing.
German virologist Christian Drosten’s guidelines on detection of the novel coronavirus for the PCR tests was accepted after only 24 hours of surveillance before becoming the standard. His paper is now being contested and peer reviewed for the first time allowing for some shocking discoveries of error that would potentially render the PCR test completely useless.
#PCRTests #Casedemic #Covid19
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