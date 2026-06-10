BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Banned from US for World Cup: Omar Artan receives the hero's welcome he deserved
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1395 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
63 views • Today

Omar Artan receives the hero's welcome he deserved!

Somali soccer referee Omar Abdulkadir Artan returned home to a hero's welcome on Wednesday at Mogadishu Stadium ​after being distgustingly barred from entering the U.S. for the World Cup.

Adding:

🚨 BREAKING PRESS RELEASE!
American journalist Christopher Helali was on assignment heading to Mexico to cover the World Cup and meet the Iranian national team, Team Melli, based in Tijuana for the duration of the World Cup. Traveling from Moscow to Mexico City with a stop in Beijing on 10 June 2026, Christopher was informed by Chinese authorities upon landing in Beijing that he had to wait to get his new boarding pass. After 8 hours, Christopher was informed by Hainan Airlines staff that he was barred from traveling and was listed as a “no fly passenger.” Requesting follow up information, it became clear that Christopher was added by the United States government to the No Fly List which is maintained by the FBI’s Terrorist Screening Center. Christopher was formerly on the Selectee List, enduring nearly a decade of intensive secondary screening with the notorious 4 S’s (SSSS) on his boarding passes both to and from the United States and between countries that crossed US airspace.

This is an attack not only on journalistic freedom but on those who stand with Iran against the Epstein Coalition.

In a statement, Christopher reiterated his solidarity with Iran, Team Melli, and all those who stand for justice. “What was done to me is but a small part of the injustice people face all over the world everyday at the hands of US-EU-NATO imperialism, fascism, and Zionism,” he said. “Our struggle is for all those students at Minab, all the children of Lebanon, Gaza, Donbass, and beyond who were denied a future by these monsters. It is a crime that the USA is hosting the World Cup which celebrates the friendship and unity of sport. The USA has blood on its hands! The struggle continues!”

Follow me Christopher Helali, on YouTube, X, Instagram, and TikTok

Keywords
iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventswarsyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
U.S. Business Lobby Chief Says Additional Russia Sanctions Would Be Ineffective

U.S. Business Lobby Chief Says Additional Russia Sanctions Would Be Ineffective

Garrison Vance
Iran&#8217;s nuclear breakthrough: What it means for global power dynamics

Iran’s nuclear breakthrough: What it means for global power dynamics

Zoey Sky
U.S. shifts strategy on Iran, signaling willingness to pursue nuclear deal without Israeli approval

U.S. shifts strategy on Iran, signaling willingness to pursue nuclear deal without Israeli approval

Willow Tohi
House Passes $70 Billion Immigration Enforcement Bill, Funding ICE and CBP Through 2029

House Passes $70 Billion Immigration Enforcement Bill, Funding ICE and CBP Through 2029

Garrison Vance
Indian Lawmaker Says Russia Treated Global South as Equal Partner at SPIEF

Indian Lawmaker Says Russia Treated Global South as Equal Partner at SPIEF

Garrison Vance
U.S. War Secretary warns Europe faces migration &#8216;invasion&#8217; as EU prepares major policy overhaul

U.S. War Secretary warns Europe faces migration ‘invasion’ as EU prepares major policy overhaul

Willow Tohi
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy