Omar Artan receives the hero's welcome he deserved!



Somali soccer referee Omar Abdulkadir Artan returned home to a hero's welcome on Wednesday at Mogadishu Stadium ​after being distgustingly barred from entering the U.S. for the World Cup.

Adding:

🚨 BREAKING PRESS RELEASE!

American journalist Christopher Helali was on assignment heading to Mexico to cover the World Cup and meet the Iranian national team, Team Melli, based in Tijuana for the duration of the World Cup. Traveling from Moscow to Mexico City with a stop in Beijing on 10 June 2026, Christopher was informed by Chinese authorities upon landing in Beijing that he had to wait to get his new boarding pass. After 8 hours, Christopher was informed by Hainan Airlines staff that he was barred from traveling and was listed as a “no fly passenger.” Requesting follow up information, it became clear that Christopher was added by the United States government to the No Fly List which is maintained by the FBI’s Terrorist Screening Center. Christopher was formerly on the Selectee List, enduring nearly a decade of intensive secondary screening with the notorious 4 S’s (SSSS) on his boarding passes both to and from the United States and between countries that crossed US airspace.



This is an attack not only on journalistic freedom but on those who stand with Iran against the Epstein Coalition.



In a statement, Christopher reiterated his solidarity with Iran, Team Melli, and all those who stand for justice. “What was done to me is but a small part of the injustice people face all over the world everyday at the hands of US-EU-NATO imperialism, fascism, and Zionism,” he said. “Our struggle is for all those students at Minab, all the children of Lebanon, Gaza, Donbass, and beyond who were denied a future by these monsters. It is a crime that the USA is hosting the World Cup which celebrates the friendship and unity of sport. The USA has blood on its hands! The struggle continues!”



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