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8/17/2022 Miles Guo: A fortune-teller said Xu Ming, the founder of Dalian Shide Group, won't live past 41. He indeed died in jail at 41. The same fortune-teller told Wang Min, the former Liaoning Provincial Party Secretary, that he would be imprisoned. Wang Min has been sentenced to jail