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147) Dr. Andrew Kaufman was right [April 29, 2020 - LONDON REAL]
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80 views • April 06, 2021
Credits to LONDON REAL - Brian Rose | Dr. Andrew Kaufman UNMASKING THE LIES AROUND COVID-19: FACTS VS FICTION OF THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC - April 29, 2020
https://freedomplatform.tv/unmasking-the-lies-around-covid-19-facts-vs-fiction-of-the-coronavirus-pandemic/
For more technical details please go to:
Andrew Kaufman, MD, addresses the Red Pill Expo 2020 at Jekyll Island (oct 2020): https://www.brighteon.com/52be9198-2968-4951-9927-a990d26839ae
Dr. Andrew Kaufman is an American natural healing consultant, inventor, expert witness and forensic psychiatrist who has been powerfully outspoken throughout the pandemic.
Speaking counter to the mainstream media, Dr. Kaufman has stated that a virus is not causing a new disease, there is no evidence of increased mortality and modern medicine is the leading cause of death.
Having studied at MIT, Duke and the Medical University of South Carolina, he has published original research and lectured, supervised, and mentored medical students in all psychiatric specialties. His knowledge and experience has qualified you as an expert witness in local, state, and federal courts.
HD content downloadable clips:
1. Risks Of Being So Outspoken
2. Different Forces Conspiring Against Doctors
3. Is There Really A Pandemic?
4. Is There Really An Increase In Population Deaths?
5. Fake Death Reports
6. Why Would They Fake The Numbers?
7. The Pandemic Is A Manufactured Crisis
8. Was There Ever A Pandemic In Wuhan?
9. The Flawed Side Of Medicine And Vaccines
10. What Relation Does Bill Gates Have To The Vaccine?
11. The Pandemic Is A Manufactured Crisis
12. Opinion On Companies Trying To Create Vaccine
13. 6 Months From Now
14. The Science In Social Distancing And Masks
15. How Will The Virus Affect Our Economy?
https://freedomplatform.tv/unmasking-the-lies-around-covid-19-facts-vs-fiction-of-the-coronavirus-pandemic/
For more technical details please go to:
Andrew Kaufman, MD, addresses the Red Pill Expo 2020 at Jekyll Island (oct 2020): https://www.brighteon.com/52be9198-2968-4951-9927-a990d26839ae
Dr. Andrew Kaufman is an American natural healing consultant, inventor, expert witness and forensic psychiatrist who has been powerfully outspoken throughout the pandemic.
Speaking counter to the mainstream media, Dr. Kaufman has stated that a virus is not causing a new disease, there is no evidence of increased mortality and modern medicine is the leading cause of death.
Having studied at MIT, Duke and the Medical University of South Carolina, he has published original research and lectured, supervised, and mentored medical students in all psychiatric specialties. His knowledge and experience has qualified you as an expert witness in local, state, and federal courts.
HD content downloadable clips:
1. Risks Of Being So Outspoken
2. Different Forces Conspiring Against Doctors
3. Is There Really A Pandemic?
4. Is There Really An Increase In Population Deaths?
5. Fake Death Reports
6. Why Would They Fake The Numbers?
7. The Pandemic Is A Manufactured Crisis
8. Was There Ever A Pandemic In Wuhan?
9. The Flawed Side Of Medicine And Vaccines
10. What Relation Does Bill Gates Have To The Vaccine?
11. The Pandemic Is A Manufactured Crisis
12. Opinion On Companies Trying To Create Vaccine
13. 6 Months From Now
14. The Science In Social Distancing And Masks
15. How Will The Virus Affect Our Economy?
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