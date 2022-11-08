CIA Operative Explains How He Circulated Disinformation

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This is more relevant today than it was when it was originally released in 1983.
Former CIA agent Frank Schnepp perfectly describes the process of laundering disinformation to the press in order to get the public to believe government narratives.
https://www.newsandjava.com/