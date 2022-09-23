MIND SLIDE PROGRAMMING IS WHEN SOMEONE IS PROGRAMMED TO IGNORE UNAPPROVED WORDS AND TERMS.

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Mind Slides are a form of mind control and consciousness sweeping designed to erase memories and they can be implemented through low frequency radio waves. These directed transmissions form frequency bands that transmit into the persons unconscious mind through their bio-energetic field. Most information on mind slide programming is being heavily censored. I recently found some information about mind slide programming at www.ascensionglossary.com/index.php/ but it may not be available any longer.