Exiting the Medical Industrial Complex with Stacy Morris | SEAN MORGAN REPORT Ep. 23

Stacy shares specific strategies for you to be able to have the energy that you need to stand up in our sovereign future. This starts with feeling better and energized so that we can be in a position to have the energy to stand up. When we are tired, anxious, exhausted, and “busy”, we don’t have the energy for one more thing, let alone work in our communities to be effective in our Republic and in our local communities. It starts with us stepping away from “the system” and Stacy shares with us a way that we can do both! We can save money, choose where our health dollars go to and potentially share something that could bring in much-needed money for our families.





We no longer need to be forced into a sick care system that doesn’t have our healing and health in mind. Take your power back. Professional medical services, including holistic options, are now an option with this brand-new partnership between Young Living and Clearwater Benefits. This new way of medical freedom allows you to choose who to see, whether an MD, Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine, Naturopath, Chiropractor, Doula, or Acupuncturist. It covers not only traditional imaging but also new technologies such as thermography. It can also cover up to $75.00 of a monthly Young Living order.





We also go into the amazing results of Young Living’s longevity, dense nutrient, antioxidant drink Ningxia Red and the benefits of the 14 Day Reset.





Step 1 – You can grab your Ningxia Red or a FREE account at https://rebelk.it/sean (or use Enroller/Sponsor # 23707636)





Step 2 – Check out the plans at yl.clearwaterhealth.com. They have people standing by to walk through the best option for you and your family.





For more information, you can connect with Stacy via email at [email protected] or on FB @stacymonteromorris, IG @stacymonteromorris, TG or TS at @stacymonteromorris





Check out more of Sean Morgan’s work here:





https://SeanMorganReport.com





JOIN SEAN ON PATRIOT.TV





https://patriot.tv/pages/seanmorgan





Want to tune in on the go? Listen to the podcast version below:





SUPPORTING OUR PATRIOT SPONSORS = SUPPORTING & FUNDING PATRIOT.TV!

It’s Patriots like you, who help fund Our efforts to provide uncensored news you can trust.





Don’t Wait for the Next Financial Crisis – Get a Free Gold Consultation Now!

https://bit.ly/PHDMorgan





GoldCare™ is built on these philosophies of freedom, honesty, and resistance to provide a safe harbor for people seeking medical truth! Find Your New Path To Medical Freedom Here:

https://goldcare.com/Morgan





Get A Free Report On The Top 10 Toxins In Your Home at:

https://rbls.us/NoToxins





To Get A Free Electronics Repair Consultation Contact Sousan by email at [email protected] or by phone at (480) 626-0666





Get A Free Annuity Report and Consultation with Danny Rosenberg at:

http://www.GetAnAnnuity.com





Use Our Code ‘AMP888‘ and ‘PTV’ For Special Discounts & Rates:





Switching to Patriot Mobile from your current carrier has never been easier since the introduction of the eSIM. Go to: http://www.patriotmobile.com/ampnews





Unlimited supplements & telehealth visits w/ The Wellness Company for $199/month:

http://www.twc.health/AMP“





Laetrile works, you bet your life” – Save 10% off your entire order: www.rncstore.com/PTV





Take Charge of Your Payments: Harness the Benefits of Patriot Processing Company and Eliminate Debanking and Fees! Call: 612-271-8019 or Email: [email protected] & Unlock Financial Freedom today.





CUE Streaming OFFERS ALL THIS FOR $2/DAY





Hundreds of Sports Channels (Don’t pay more for NFL)

Nationwide Local Channels

Thousands of Movies & TV Series

Stream on up to 5 devices at a time

No Contract & No Hidden Fees

Sign up at https://AMERICANMEDIA.mycuestreaming.com





Looking to Promote Your Business? Reach a loyal demographic of freedom-loving Americans who vote with their dollars. Promote your patriot business! Contact Sean Morgan at: [email protected]





FOLLOW US ON SOCIALS: https://linktr.ee/ampnews





LISTEN TO OUR SHOW PODCASTS: https://podcast.ampnews.us





The content in our videos SHALL NOT be construed as tax, legal, insurance, construction, engineering, health, electrical, financial advice, or other & may be outdated or inaccurate; it is your responsibility to verify all information. You must conduct your own research. The information provided in Danny Rosenbergy’s segments is the opinion of Mr. Rosenberg and is not representative of AMP News INC, its employees, a parent company, or a subsidiary. This information is NOT intended to be Tax, Investment, or Financial Planning Advice. Do NOT invest anything until you consult with your tax or investment professional.