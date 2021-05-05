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ON RADIO 5 LIVE, FIRE BRIGADE KNOCKING ON DOORS ASKING PEOPLE TO GET THE "JAB"
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100 views • May 05, 2021
SOURCE: Willyalfredo
LETS SEE THAT HAPPEN HERE IN THE U.S.
HIPPA LAWS ARE NOW DEFUNCT
My take on the ZOMBIE APOCALYPSE BY INJECTION:
1. Synthetic nano particles are poison and you cannot detox from it.
2. Will your dna actually be altered by injection? ..who knows. HOWEVER; the crux is that the injection is a legality; it is a CONTRACT signed with your blood. That is why you get an invitation from the gvt. (= 'a formal request to participate') and then you make an *appointment* ('to settle official business').
3. With the injection you give up your human birth rights; commercially patented you'll be subject to the new world order religion. You can no longer make yourself known as the free living man or woman: 'zombie apocalypse'.
4. You will be controlled, tracked & traced by big tech; the 'gods' of technology, you become an agent of the beast system, a hive mind of contact tracers.
5. Admiralty law for the dead / lost at sea: hence, the vaxx passe porte?
𝑫𝒖𝒕𝒄𝒉: 𝑴𝑰𝑱𝑵.𝑹𝑰𝑽𝑴 𝑳𝑨𝑻𝑬𝑵 𝑽𝑬𝑹𝑾𝑰𝑱𝑫𝑬𝑹𝑬𝑵 (𝑴𝒂𝒔𝒄𝒉𝒂 𝑹𝒐𝒆𝒅𝒆𝒍𝒐𝒇)
"Het RIVM heeft voor iedere burger (let op: burger is jouw legale DAS status) ongevraagd een mijn.rivm pagina aangemaakt waarop komt te staan of je gevaccineerd bent tegen C. "...
🍀 https://www.facebook.com/groups/902474287261480/permalink/917977922377783/
🍀🍀🍀🍀🍀
Meet Technobiology’s Wireless Messenger: The Nanoparticle | Sakhrat Khizroev
➡️ https://invidious.snopyta.org/watch?v=qcDnFK7iOoY
BILL GATES $100 BILLION CONTACT TRACING DEAL:
➡️ https://bitchute.com/video/dOX4buMvKibt/
THE INVISIBLE WAR: EXPERIMENTAL VACCINES WITH 5G ELECTRONIC ACTIVATION
➡️ https://bitchute.com/video/SLERcfYsWyxt/
🍀🍀🍀🍀🍀
STEFAN LANKA, DEAN BRAUS: WHY ARE THE COVID INJECTIONS DANGEROUS.., AND MORE (GERMAN)
📌 https://bitchute.com/video/xLWPvin6nlYa/
Nanoparticles are very reactive due to their tiny size and are therefore used as catalysts in many chemical reactions. In technical processes, for example, they cause the surfaces to behave completely differently than can be achieved by conventional methods. The human metabolism cannot metabolise and excrete nanoparticles.
Read: Dr. Lanka's take on the current 'pandemic' (and what happened during the 'swine flu pandemic'
🔖 https://betheunraveling.wordpress.com/2020/07/13/dr-stefan-lankas-take-on-current-plandemic/
Interaction of Nanoparticles with Blood Components and Associated Pathophysiological Effects
🔖 https://www.intechopen.com/books/unraveling-the-safety-profile-of-nanoscale-particles-and-materials-from-biomedical-to-environmental-applications/interaction-of-nanoparticles-with-blood-components-and-associated-pathophysiological-effects
Read: NANOTOXICITY
🔖 https://wakeup-world.com/2013/03/14/chemtrails-the-consequences-of-toxic-metals-and-chemical-aerosols-on-human-health/
Toxicology and clinical potential of nanoparticles
🔖 https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1748013211001137
🍀🍀🍀🍀🍀
Toxins will weed out the 'weak'. The stronger you are, the better you can handle it. But it will take everyone's strength eventually; they want you submissive. They are after the 'fire in your blood'.
TruthstreamMedia Film: The Georgia Guidestones. #AGENDA21
➡️ https://bitchute.com/video/L12aKXlfOvPG/
JOSEPH PIZZORNO: TOXINS - THE CAUSE OF (CHRONIC) DISEASE | POISON |
➡️ https://bitchute.com/video/BpxnIZ9vJWFo/
🍀🍀🍀🍀🍀
ANDREW KAUFMAN - TOM COWAN: UPCOMING EVENT MAY 15TH '21: 'PATHOGENIC PRIMING' AND MORE
📌 https://bitchute.com/video/f1xmYNajJ8LB/
𝑫𝑹 𝑺𝑻𝑬𝑭𝑨𝑵 𝑳𝑨𝑵𝑲𝑨'𝑺 𝑳𝑨𝑻𝑬𝑺𝑻 𝑪𝑶𝑵𝑻𝑹𝑶𝑳 𝑬𝑿𝑷𝑬𝑹𝑰𝑴𝑬𝑵𝑻𝑺 𝑶𝑵 𝑻𝑯𝑬 𝑪𝒀𝑻𝑶𝑷𝑨𝑻𝑯𝑰𝑪 𝑬𝑭𝑭𝑬𝑪𝑻 𝑹𝑬𝑭𝑼𝑻𝑬 𝑽𝑰𝑹𝑼𝑺𝑬𝑺
📌 https://bitchute.com/video/cRT95DpkQece/
𝑫𝑹. 𝑺𝑻𝑬𝑭𝑨𝑵 𝑳𝑨𝑵𝑲𝑨 - 𝑽𝑰𝑹𝑶𝑳𝑶𝑮𝒀 𝑰𝑺 𝑨 𝑹𝑬𝑳𝑰𝑮𝑰𝑶𝑵, 𝑨 𝑩𝑬𝑳𝑰𝑬𝑭 𝑺𝒀𝑺𝑻𝑬𝑴
📌 https://bitchute.com/video/R78UPo404N0k/
𝑫𝑹. 𝑺𝑻𝑬𝑭𝑨𝑵 𝑳𝑨𝑵𝑲𝑨 - 7 𝑹𝑬𝑩𝑼𝑻𝑻𝑨𝑳𝑺 𝑶𝑭 𝑻𝑯𝑬 𝑽𝑰𝑹𝑼𝑺 𝑪𝑳𝑨𝑰𝑴𝑺
📌 https://bitchute.com/video/FUR7gO5bUjNe/
🍀🍀🍀🍀🍀
Recommended (what about 'biology' is actual science? read description!)
DR. HAROLD HILLMAN ON THE FINE STRUCTURE OF THE LIVING CELL - 1977
📌 https://bitchute.com/video/n9fxVUlyZpJ0/
🍀🍀🍀🍀🍀🍀🍀
MANLY P. HALL - ARMAGEDDON (THE SECRET TEACHINGS OF ALL AGES, 1928)
🍀 https://bitchute.com/video/z5eyX3KK751o/
🍀🍀🍀🍀🍀🍀🍀
Natural law and universal human rights versus contract law (and the black adler new world order):
"You will not get your universal basic income unless you agree to ALL their rules So don’t get fooled with their conditions!"
📌 https://www.facebook.com/groups/377122249503440/permalink/841500299732297/
THE CURRENT MONEY IS NOT JUST ENERGY | ('NEW AGE' DECEPTIONS) + INFO IN DESCR.
📌 https://bitchute.com/video/ukC5CIWGDpEb/
GERMAN NEW MEDICINE - EXISTENCE CONFLICT RELATED TO EXISTENCE MONEY AKA EXISTENCE VALUE
📌 https://bitchute.com/video/AtaMHibyyebt/
LETS SEE THAT HAPPEN HERE IN THE U.S.
HIPPA LAWS ARE NOW DEFUNCT
My take on the ZOMBIE APOCALYPSE BY INJECTION:
1. Synthetic nano particles are poison and you cannot detox from it.
2. Will your dna actually be altered by injection? ..who knows. HOWEVER; the crux is that the injection is a legality; it is a CONTRACT signed with your blood. That is why you get an invitation from the gvt. (= 'a formal request to participate') and then you make an *appointment* ('to settle official business').
3. With the injection you give up your human birth rights; commercially patented you'll be subject to the new world order religion. You can no longer make yourself known as the free living man or woman: 'zombie apocalypse'.
4. You will be controlled, tracked & traced by big tech; the 'gods' of technology, you become an agent of the beast system, a hive mind of contact tracers.
5. Admiralty law for the dead / lost at sea: hence, the vaxx passe porte?
𝑫𝒖𝒕𝒄𝒉: 𝑴𝑰𝑱𝑵.𝑹𝑰𝑽𝑴 𝑳𝑨𝑻𝑬𝑵 𝑽𝑬𝑹𝑾𝑰𝑱𝑫𝑬𝑹𝑬𝑵 (𝑴𝒂𝒔𝒄𝒉𝒂 𝑹𝒐𝒆𝒅𝒆𝒍𝒐𝒇)
"Het RIVM heeft voor iedere burger (let op: burger is jouw legale DAS status) ongevraagd een mijn.rivm pagina aangemaakt waarop komt te staan of je gevaccineerd bent tegen C. "...
🍀 https://www.facebook.com/groups/902474287261480/permalink/917977922377783/
🍀🍀🍀🍀🍀
Meet Technobiology’s Wireless Messenger: The Nanoparticle | Sakhrat Khizroev
➡️ https://invidious.snopyta.org/watch?v=qcDnFK7iOoY
BILL GATES $100 BILLION CONTACT TRACING DEAL:
➡️ https://bitchute.com/video/dOX4buMvKibt/
THE INVISIBLE WAR: EXPERIMENTAL VACCINES WITH 5G ELECTRONIC ACTIVATION
➡️ https://bitchute.com/video/SLERcfYsWyxt/
🍀🍀🍀🍀🍀
STEFAN LANKA, DEAN BRAUS: WHY ARE THE COVID INJECTIONS DANGEROUS.., AND MORE (GERMAN)
📌 https://bitchute.com/video/xLWPvin6nlYa/
Nanoparticles are very reactive due to their tiny size and are therefore used as catalysts in many chemical reactions. In technical processes, for example, they cause the surfaces to behave completely differently than can be achieved by conventional methods. The human metabolism cannot metabolise and excrete nanoparticles.
Read: Dr. Lanka's take on the current 'pandemic' (and what happened during the 'swine flu pandemic'
🔖 https://betheunraveling.wordpress.com/2020/07/13/dr-stefan-lankas-take-on-current-plandemic/
Interaction of Nanoparticles with Blood Components and Associated Pathophysiological Effects
🔖 https://www.intechopen.com/books/unraveling-the-safety-profile-of-nanoscale-particles-and-materials-from-biomedical-to-environmental-applications/interaction-of-nanoparticles-with-blood-components-and-associated-pathophysiological-effects
Read: NANOTOXICITY
🔖 https://wakeup-world.com/2013/03/14/chemtrails-the-consequences-of-toxic-metals-and-chemical-aerosols-on-human-health/
Toxicology and clinical potential of nanoparticles
🔖 https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1748013211001137
🍀🍀🍀🍀🍀
Toxins will weed out the 'weak'. The stronger you are, the better you can handle it. But it will take everyone's strength eventually; they want you submissive. They are after the 'fire in your blood'.
TruthstreamMedia Film: The Georgia Guidestones. #AGENDA21
➡️ https://bitchute.com/video/L12aKXlfOvPG/
JOSEPH PIZZORNO: TOXINS - THE CAUSE OF (CHRONIC) DISEASE | POISON |
➡️ https://bitchute.com/video/BpxnIZ9vJWFo/
🍀🍀🍀🍀🍀
ANDREW KAUFMAN - TOM COWAN: UPCOMING EVENT MAY 15TH '21: 'PATHOGENIC PRIMING' AND MORE
📌 https://bitchute.com/video/f1xmYNajJ8LB/
𝑫𝑹 𝑺𝑻𝑬𝑭𝑨𝑵 𝑳𝑨𝑵𝑲𝑨'𝑺 𝑳𝑨𝑻𝑬𝑺𝑻 𝑪𝑶𝑵𝑻𝑹𝑶𝑳 𝑬𝑿𝑷𝑬𝑹𝑰𝑴𝑬𝑵𝑻𝑺 𝑶𝑵 𝑻𝑯𝑬 𝑪𝒀𝑻𝑶𝑷𝑨𝑻𝑯𝑰𝑪 𝑬𝑭𝑭𝑬𝑪𝑻 𝑹𝑬𝑭𝑼𝑻𝑬 𝑽𝑰𝑹𝑼𝑺𝑬𝑺
📌 https://bitchute.com/video/cRT95DpkQece/
𝑫𝑹. 𝑺𝑻𝑬𝑭𝑨𝑵 𝑳𝑨𝑵𝑲𝑨 - 𝑽𝑰𝑹𝑶𝑳𝑶𝑮𝒀 𝑰𝑺 𝑨 𝑹𝑬𝑳𝑰𝑮𝑰𝑶𝑵, 𝑨 𝑩𝑬𝑳𝑰𝑬𝑭 𝑺𝒀𝑺𝑻𝑬𝑴
📌 https://bitchute.com/video/R78UPo404N0k/
𝑫𝑹. 𝑺𝑻𝑬𝑭𝑨𝑵 𝑳𝑨𝑵𝑲𝑨 - 7 𝑹𝑬𝑩𝑼𝑻𝑻𝑨𝑳𝑺 𝑶𝑭 𝑻𝑯𝑬 𝑽𝑰𝑹𝑼𝑺 𝑪𝑳𝑨𝑰𝑴𝑺
📌 https://bitchute.com/video/FUR7gO5bUjNe/
🍀🍀🍀🍀🍀
Recommended (what about 'biology' is actual science? read description!)
DR. HAROLD HILLMAN ON THE FINE STRUCTURE OF THE LIVING CELL - 1977
📌 https://bitchute.com/video/n9fxVUlyZpJ0/
🍀🍀🍀🍀🍀🍀🍀
MANLY P. HALL - ARMAGEDDON (THE SECRET TEACHINGS OF ALL AGES, 1928)
🍀 https://bitchute.com/video/z5eyX3KK751o/
🍀🍀🍀🍀🍀🍀🍀
Natural law and universal human rights versus contract law (and the black adler new world order):
"You will not get your universal basic income unless you agree to ALL their rules So don’t get fooled with their conditions!"
📌 https://www.facebook.com/groups/377122249503440/permalink/841500299732297/
THE CURRENT MONEY IS NOT JUST ENERGY | ('NEW AGE' DECEPTIONS) + INFO IN DESCR.
📌 https://bitchute.com/video/ukC5CIWGDpEb/
GERMAN NEW MEDICINE - EXISTENCE CONFLICT RELATED TO EXISTENCE MONEY AKA EXISTENCE VALUE
📌 https://bitchute.com/video/AtaMHibyyebt/
Keywords
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