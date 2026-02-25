Slattery is the The Real black History Month Story They’ll Never Teach You

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
During Black History Month this analysis examines the historical concept of slattery as a lottery-like process within the transatlantic slave trade, exploring the assignment of certain Africans to America and the resulting long-term advantages and generational benefits extended to their descendants in the United States.
View the full article at the White Free Press https://whitefreepress.substack.com/p/slattery-is-the-the-real-black-history
#Slattery #BlackHistoryMonth #SlaveryLottery #GenerationalJackpot #FreeBenefitsForever
