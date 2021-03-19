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Two Brothers Wizards Staff IPA 3.0/5
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0 view • March 19, 2021
A Juicy and Tropical Low ABV IPA. WTF ?
5.0 ABV, No IBUs given best guess 35 , SRM by me eye 18.
This brewery strikes me a venture capitalist project. I wouldn't surprised to find out they were making masks and hand sanitizer during the 'rona.
The nose is light, hoppy but not piney, hints of fruit. The initial hit is light and bitter. Again not piney and not citrusy, very mango. Medium thru the middle. Dirty and oily on the back end. Not a horrible brew but not going to be bought again. That's 0 & 2 for this brewery.
Thanks for watching, liking and sharing folks.
Be happy, healthy and safe my friends.
Skal !
E.
As always I have no connection to any of these companies. All opinions are my own
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5.0 ABV, No IBUs given best guess 35 , SRM by me eye 18.
This brewery strikes me a venture capitalist project. I wouldn't surprised to find out they were making masks and hand sanitizer during the 'rona.
The nose is light, hoppy but not piney, hints of fruit. The initial hit is light and bitter. Again not piney and not citrusy, very mango. Medium thru the middle. Dirty and oily on the back end. Not a horrible brew but not going to be bought again. That's 0 & 2 for this brewery.
Thanks for watching, liking and sharing folks.
Be happy, healthy and safe my friends.
Skal !
E.
As always I have no connection to any of these companies. All opinions are my own
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/beerandgear
https://www.brighteon.com/channel/huhwhtfkr
https://www.minds.com/huhwhtfkr/
https://www.gab.com/huhwhtfkr
https://parler.com/BeerandGear/
https://twitter.com/BeerandGear1
https://www.subscribestar.com/huhwhtfkr
https://www.cocoscope.com/channel?i=6...
https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@beerandgear:d
https://mewe.com/i/beerandgear
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