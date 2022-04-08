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Bauta rojas pide disculpas al pueblo por las vacunas
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15 views • April 08, 2022
BAUTA ROJAS, exministro de salud pública de la República Dominicana y actual senador de una de las provincias del país LE PIDE PERDÓN AL PUEBLO POR EL GENOCIDIO QUE REPRESENTAN LAS VACUNAS, aceptando que tanto él como sus compañeros políticos incluido el gabinete presidencial actual HAN ACEPTADO SOBORNOS DE PFIZER Y ASTRAZENECA.
Parece que las ratas comienzan a abandonar el barco.
Puedes seguirme en:
⚪Telegram 🟠Odysee ⚫Brighteon
Parece que las ratas comienzan a abandonar el barco.
Puedes seguirme en:
⚪Telegram 🟠Odysee ⚫Brighteon
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