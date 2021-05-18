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NWO globalist elites' pedophile education AntiChrist Beast system & child confiscation has activated
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352 views • May 18, 2021
*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) headquarters and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (May 2021).
Child confiscation and globalist elites’ NWO pedophilia education human specie child sex slave AntiChrist Beast system activation of Satan Lucifer
All my ropes tying down the many magnet plates over my genital were all loosened, and the vertical ropes were moved to the side, and the magnet plates were bent, so I think Satan Lucifer and his Illuminati NWO “gay mafia” elite of fallen angel devils “fake aliens” incarnate avatars came last night to suck on my penis again and play around with my genital all night. It seems like they hate humans and look down on them as cockroach-level creatures of God, but they cannot live without the human children’s penis and vagina. They are obsessed with the human genitals and are slaves to the humans. They are a parasite specie that are subjugated to the humans’ genitals. Beware of the penis sucking devil and fallen angels. They fight with sucking mouths. So, in retaliation, we will expose more of Satan Lucifer and his non-human globalist elites’ method of controlling their secret society members through their initiation ceremony homosexual Draco “gay mafia” elite gang-sodomy or lesbian witches’ gang-rape. If they continue to sexually molest us, we will continue to expose more about them to the whole world, so they will know Satan Lucifer and his fallen angels’ control system. They take photos during the gang sodomy and gang rape witches’ elites initiation ceremony, in order to prevent them from speaking about any of their Illuminati NWO secrets and Satan Lucifer’s dirty little control system secrets, as the Bible says in Revelation 2:24, “Now I say to the rest of you in Thyatira, to you who do not hold to her teaching and have not learned Satan's so-called deep secrets, 'I will not impose any other burden on you…’” Illuminati NWO Draco reptilian chimera alien incarnate avatar and Pleiadian Watcher fallen angel incarnate avatar globalist elites are already starting their pedophilia mind-control educational indoctrination of our human homo-sapiens specie children. Repent and receive Jesus as Savior, and make straight the path of the Lord! End of transmission… All human homo-sapiens specie populace who partake in New Age Wicca witch occult witchcraft "alien contactee" spirit guides and familiar spirits channeling will be handed over to those Pleiadian hermaphrodite Watcher fallen angel devils and bisexual Draco reptilian chimera alien demon spirits as their sex slaves to them. They make LGBTPB (lesbian gay bisexual transvestite pedophile bestiality) orgy Satanist spirit cooking ritual "all & any" sex slaves by "gay mafia" non-human Illuminati globalist elites homosexual gang-sodomizing or witches' lesbian gang-raping them in their witches' initiation secret society ceremony to infuse LGBTPB demon horcrux spirits into them, in order to make them demon-possessed and mind-controlled slaves. If you do not go through their gang-rape and become infused by their slave-control LGBTPB demon spirits, you cannot become get any of their higher positions in the military, government, Hollywood, Vatican, police, courts, media, colleges, corporations, CIA NSA MI6 FBI, nurseries, CPS, churches, banking, etc. End of transmission… ***
Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
See full article at:
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/
Tags:
#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine
Child confiscation and globalist elites’ NWO pedophilia education human specie child sex slave AntiChrist Beast system activation of Satan Lucifer
All my ropes tying down the many magnet plates over my genital were all loosened, and the vertical ropes were moved to the side, and the magnet plates were bent, so I think Satan Lucifer and his Illuminati NWO “gay mafia” elite of fallen angel devils “fake aliens” incarnate avatars came last night to suck on my penis again and play around with my genital all night. It seems like they hate humans and look down on them as cockroach-level creatures of God, but they cannot live without the human children’s penis and vagina. They are obsessed with the human genitals and are slaves to the humans. They are a parasite specie that are subjugated to the humans’ genitals. Beware of the penis sucking devil and fallen angels. They fight with sucking mouths. So, in retaliation, we will expose more of Satan Lucifer and his non-human globalist elites’ method of controlling their secret society members through their initiation ceremony homosexual Draco “gay mafia” elite gang-sodomy or lesbian witches’ gang-rape. If they continue to sexually molest us, we will continue to expose more about them to the whole world, so they will know Satan Lucifer and his fallen angels’ control system. They take photos during the gang sodomy and gang rape witches’ elites initiation ceremony, in order to prevent them from speaking about any of their Illuminati NWO secrets and Satan Lucifer’s dirty little control system secrets, as the Bible says in Revelation 2:24, “Now I say to the rest of you in Thyatira, to you who do not hold to her teaching and have not learned Satan's so-called deep secrets, 'I will not impose any other burden on you…’” Illuminati NWO Draco reptilian chimera alien incarnate avatar and Pleiadian Watcher fallen angel incarnate avatar globalist elites are already starting their pedophilia mind-control educational indoctrination of our human homo-sapiens specie children. Repent and receive Jesus as Savior, and make straight the path of the Lord! End of transmission… All human homo-sapiens specie populace who partake in New Age Wicca witch occult witchcraft "alien contactee" spirit guides and familiar spirits channeling will be handed over to those Pleiadian hermaphrodite Watcher fallen angel devils and bisexual Draco reptilian chimera alien demon spirits as their sex slaves to them. They make LGBTPB (lesbian gay bisexual transvestite pedophile bestiality) orgy Satanist spirit cooking ritual "all & any" sex slaves by "gay mafia" non-human Illuminati globalist elites homosexual gang-sodomizing or witches' lesbian gang-raping them in their witches' initiation secret society ceremony to infuse LGBTPB demon horcrux spirits into them, in order to make them demon-possessed and mind-controlled slaves. If you do not go through their gang-rape and become infused by their slave-control LGBTPB demon spirits, you cannot become get any of their higher positions in the military, government, Hollywood, Vatican, police, courts, media, colleges, corporations, CIA NSA MI6 FBI, nurseries, CPS, churches, banking, etc. End of transmission… ***
Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
See full article at:
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/
Tags:
#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine
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