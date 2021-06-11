BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Intercropping for Maximal Use of Garden Space and Time - Practical Applications of Permaculture
Cultivated Change
Cultivated Change
92 followers
Follow
1
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
34 views • June 11, 2021
▶️Web: https://cultivated-change.com
▶️Schedule Garden Consult: https://bit.ly/3q4ib8o
▶️Garden Seed (True Leaf): https://bit.ly/36GOFOw
▶️Micro seed/supplies: https://bit.ly/3mK2a5h
▶️Socials: https://linktr.ee/CultivatedChange
#garden #intercropping #permaculture #frenchmarketgardening

Intercropping is a technique generated from both French Intensive Market Gardening and permaculture. Basically, in a garden with not a ton of growing room, quick growing crops such as greens, herbs, and edible/medicinal flowers are used to cover the ground and fill the space between longer maturation plants such as Nightshades. Most of the time, this serves as the best use of growing time and can double as companion planting for protection against pests and pathogens. Good resources to reference specifics below:

https://modernfarmer.com/2015/08/meet-alan-chadwick-the-high-priest-of-hippie-horticulture/

https://www.thespruce.com/companion-planting-with-chart-5025124

https://www.tropicalpermaculture.com/permaculture-design-principles-6.html

Happy Growing!

__________________________________

WNC Resources for Your Gardening Needs:
LOTUS Farm & Garden: https://bit.ly/3jmGNa7
Sow True Seed: https://bit.ly/2YMEu6H
______________________

Try Our Micros (WNC):
Home Delivery Signup: https://bit.ly/35C8N3F
WVM: https://bit.ly/3qmYNnc
French Broad: https://bit.ly/2XElGGf
Blue Ridge Market: https://bit.ly/3bM7XFo

______________________

Support Videos Like This:
Become a Patron: https://bit.ly/3yChiZo
Website Donate: https://bit.ly/3aBEMo9
Paypal Direct: https://paypal.me/CultivatedChange
______________________

Supplies:
My Favorite Micro Seeds: https://bit.ly/3nOP9Zl (affiliate link)
My Favorite Garden Seeds: https://bit.ly/36GOFOw
Lights (Flourescent): https://amzn.to/2M7fW5p
Lights (LED): https://amzn.to/2KTThZu
Soil (LOTUS): https://bit.ly/2XBhk2y
Trays: https://bit.ly/37Lnras
Watering Wand: https://amzn.to/3nJsPQj
_____________________

Favorite Micro Seeds:
Sunflower: https://bit.ly/2LoCJty
Wheatgrass: https://bit.ly/3qhyxdG
Radish: https://bit.ly/3oNWARa
Pea Shoot: https://bit.ly/2MZ3GnL
Broccoli: https://bit.ly/2N6e90T
_____________________

NOTE: This description contains affiliate links that allow you to find the items mentioned in this video and support the channel at no cost to you. While this channel may earn minimal sums when the viewer uses the links, the viewer is in NO WAY obligated to use these links. Thank you for your support!
Keywords
vegetablesgardenpermaculturegrowing
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Retired Air Force Colonel Warns Data Centers Could Put Nearby Residents at Risk

Retired Air Force Colonel Warns Data Centers Could Put Nearby Residents at Risk

Chase Codewell
The Faraday duffle bag: A digital lifeline in a surveillance-saturated world

The Faraday duffle bag: A digital lifeline in a surveillance-saturated world

HRS Editors
Beyond the salt shaker: Why pink Himalayan salt deserves a permanent spot in your prepper pantry

Beyond the salt shaker: Why pink Himalayan salt deserves a permanent spot in your prepper pantry

HRS Editors
Six Lighting Options for Power Outages, EMP Events

Six Lighting Options for Power Outages, EMP Events

Edison Reed
Experts Outline Two-Week Emergency Food Storage Guidance

Experts Outline Two-Week Emergency Food Storage Guidance

Iva Greene
Sun-powered survival: Why portable solar chargers are essential gear for preppers and outdoor enthusiasts

Sun-powered survival: Why portable solar chargers are essential gear for preppers and outdoor enthusiasts

HRS Editors
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy