Georgia Tech vs. Colorado Season Opener 2025 | Thrilling Week 1 College Football Showdown
Relive the sensational 2025 season opener where Georgia Tech edged Colorado 27–20 in a dramatic finish at Folsom Field. With Haynes King rushing for 156 yards and three touchdowns, including a clutch 45-yard go-ahead run with just 1:07 left, the Yellow Jackets showcased resilience and firepower. Meanwhile, Colorado, under Coach Deion Sanders’ new era, continues to rebuild after major departures. Read all about the key plays, standout performances, and what the future holds for both teams. 🏈🔥
