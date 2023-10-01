1/10/23 Η ΒΑΣΙΛΕΙΑ ΤΟΥ ΚΑΚΟΥ ΣΕ ΛΙΓΟ ΤΕΛΕΙΩΝΕΙ ΚΙ Ο ΝΕΟΣ ΚΟΣΜΟΣ ΤΟΥ ΘΕΟΥ ΗΛΙΟΣ ΛΑΜΠΡΟΣ ΣΤΕΡΙΩΝΕΙ ΕΠΕΛΕΞΕ ΟΣΟ ΕΙΝΑΙ ΚΑΙΡΟΣ...

ΟΛΑ ΜΑ ΟΛΑ ΠΡΩΤΑ ΓΙΑ ΟΛΑ ΤΑ ΠΑΙΔΙΑ, ΚΙ ΕΠΕΙΤΑ ΓΙΑ ΟΛΗ ΤΗΝ ΑΝΘΡΩΠΟΤΗΤΑ!!!
Ο ΜΕΓΑΛΥΤΕΡΟΣ ΚΙ Ο ΠΙΟ ΣΚΛΗΡΟΣ ΠΟΛΕΜΟΣ ΣΤΗΝ ΙΣΤΟΡΙΑ ΤΟΥ ΚΟΣΜΟΥ ΦΤΑΝΕΙ ΣΤΟ ΤΕΛΟΣ ΤΟΥ!!!
ΦΩΣ ΕΝΑΝΤΙΟΝ ΣΚΟΤΑΔΙΟΥ...ΘΕΟΣ ΕΝΑΝΤΙΟΝ ΕΞΩ ΑΠΟ ΔΩ...ΚΑΛΟ ΕΝΑΝΤΙΟΝ ΚΑΚΟΥ...ΚΑΛΗ ΛΕΥΤΕΡΙΑ ΑΔΕΡΦΙΑ ΜΟΥ....!!!
Ο ΘΕΟΣ ΝΑ ΜΑΣ ΦΩΤΙΖΕΙ ΚΑΘΟΔΗΓΕΙ ΚΑΙ ΝΑ ΜΑΣ ΠΡΟΣΤΕΤΕΥΕΙ ΟΛΟΥΣ!!!
ΝΑ ΠΡΟΣΕΥΧΕΣΤΕ ΓΙΑ ΟΛΟΥΣ ΚΑΙ ΠΟΛΥ ΠΕΡΙΣΣΟΤΕΡΟ ΓΙΑ ΚΕΙΝΟΥΣ ΠΟΥ ΠΟΛΕΜΑΝΕ ΓΙΑ ΜΑΣ!!!
