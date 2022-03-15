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Part 2: Fake Christians do meaningless things but don't repent vital things (How to avoid judgment)
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42 views • March 15, 2022
*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) headquarters and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (March 2022).
Putrid religious Christian freak hordes only make a fuss about issues that concern their own survival
Today’s daily sermon is on how utterly totally completely absolutely putrid and sick and demented the religious Christian freak hordes are, who are redefining Bible verses and rebelling against women’s head coverings so that their heads are controlled by the fallen angels. These accursed Western feminist nations’ “women’s equality” “female donators loving” “unbiblical post-1873 10% salary tithe tax stealing” “silent cowardly evil condoning” “Jezebel spirit filled” pastors and religious Christian freak hordes are probably the most evil and sick and perverted group of religious Christian freaks you will find in the history of the Church. God did prophesy in the Bible that the End Times apostate harlot Church of “women’s head coverings rebelling” “Satan Lucifer’s post-1960s cross-dress-project men’s trousers wearing” goddess Jezebel and “love and light fake Christianity” god Sananda Jesus and “unbiblical 10% salary tithe tax stealing” god Mammon will be an apostate harlot Church. To their ears, what the real Christians are warning them is utter nonsense blabbering, just like the crowds did not hear what Jesus was saying. They only make big commotions, and do meaningless demonstrations and worthless legal suits and ludicrous social movements that concern their own survival, which they learned about from the real Christians. They ignore all the 99.9% of all the other vital critical important truths that the real Christians taught them, such as the need to repent and restore God’s original Bible verses that they redefined to get church donators and female church members, and selling their homes to refund the unbiblical post-1873 tithe taxes they stole and apologizing to their church customers, and wearing of women’s head coverings and stopping the cross-dressing in men’s trousers, and warning the 5 billion humans and church donators about the Western feminist nations’ 33.3% population of returned nephilim & chimera alien incarnate avatars and 70% infiltration of the military & police and the replacement of 40 to 60 million people every year and the throwing of 12 million children into the supermarket food and the names of the earth’s hidden matriarchal rulers New Age Wicca witch pedophile cannibal Satanist feminists who are cooking alive with microwave oven weapons all the real Christians from next door homes and rooms, and tens of thousands of other truths that we shared to them in our daily sermons every day, without sleeping or eating or bathing or looking for work to cover our own living costs or marrying, while getting cooked alive by CIA microwave oven weapons and receiving horrific persecutions, in order to defend them and uphold Jesus’ self-sacrificial love and restrain the spirit of the AntiChrist. They are afraid of assassinations and ridicule if they speak out God’s “Bible watchman on the wall” truth and warnings and expose the enemy and sound the alarm.
Photos at: https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver
Photos at: https://gab.com/humanracesurvivalresistance
Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
See full article at:
https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/
https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver
Tags:
#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine
Putrid religious Christian freak hordes only make a fuss about issues that concern their own survival
Today’s daily sermon is on how utterly totally completely absolutely putrid and sick and demented the religious Christian freak hordes are, who are redefining Bible verses and rebelling against women’s head coverings so that their heads are controlled by the fallen angels. These accursed Western feminist nations’ “women’s equality” “female donators loving” “unbiblical post-1873 10% salary tithe tax stealing” “silent cowardly evil condoning” “Jezebel spirit filled” pastors and religious Christian freak hordes are probably the most evil and sick and perverted group of religious Christian freaks you will find in the history of the Church. God did prophesy in the Bible that the End Times apostate harlot Church of “women’s head coverings rebelling” “Satan Lucifer’s post-1960s cross-dress-project men’s trousers wearing” goddess Jezebel and “love and light fake Christianity” god Sananda Jesus and “unbiblical 10% salary tithe tax stealing” god Mammon will be an apostate harlot Church. To their ears, what the real Christians are warning them is utter nonsense blabbering, just like the crowds did not hear what Jesus was saying. They only make big commotions, and do meaningless demonstrations and worthless legal suits and ludicrous social movements that concern their own survival, which they learned about from the real Christians. They ignore all the 99.9% of all the other vital critical important truths that the real Christians taught them, such as the need to repent and restore God’s original Bible verses that they redefined to get church donators and female church members, and selling their homes to refund the unbiblical post-1873 tithe taxes they stole and apologizing to their church customers, and wearing of women’s head coverings and stopping the cross-dressing in men’s trousers, and warning the 5 billion humans and church donators about the Western feminist nations’ 33.3% population of returned nephilim & chimera alien incarnate avatars and 70% infiltration of the military & police and the replacement of 40 to 60 million people every year and the throwing of 12 million children into the supermarket food and the names of the earth’s hidden matriarchal rulers New Age Wicca witch pedophile cannibal Satanist feminists who are cooking alive with microwave oven weapons all the real Christians from next door homes and rooms, and tens of thousands of other truths that we shared to them in our daily sermons every day, without sleeping or eating or bathing or looking for work to cover our own living costs or marrying, while getting cooked alive by CIA microwave oven weapons and receiving horrific persecutions, in order to defend them and uphold Jesus’ self-sacrificial love and restrain the spirit of the AntiChrist. They are afraid of assassinations and ridicule if they speak out God’s “Bible watchman on the wall” truth and warnings and expose the enemy and sound the alarm.
Photos at: https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver
Photos at: https://gab.com/humanracesurvivalresistance
Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
See full article at:
https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/
https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver
Tags:
#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine
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