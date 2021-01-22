IT'S NOT OVER YET IN AMERICA'S REAL LIFE GAME OF THRONES! Part 10 of Wake Up! The Info War is ON!

Part 10 of Wake Up, America! The Information War is ON! Recorded yesterday on Thu., Jan. 21st, 2021 ("D-Day + 1"). In the real life game of thrones, God is the One on HIS Throne, and as America and her allies humble themselves to fast and pray like never before, crying out to the God of Angel Armies for justice behind God's own choice and what was once the most unlikely character imaginable - Donald J. Trump, Heaven's warring angels are released across America against the forces of darkness and a shaking is felt across the world like never before. Prophecy is being fulfilled and We The People trust that our redemption draws nigh."Strengthen the weak hands and make firm the feeble knees. Say to those who are of a fearful (anxious) heart, 'BE STRONG! DO NOT FEAR! BEHOLD YOUR GOD WILL COME WITH VENGEANCE, even God with a RECOMPENSE (payback!). HE WILL COME and SAVE you!' Then the eyes of the blind shall be OPENED, and the ears of the deaf shall be UNSTOPPED... And the ransomed of the Lord SHALL RETURN, and come to Zion with singing, with everlasting JOY on their heads. They shall obtain joy and gladness and sorrow and sighing shall flee away!" ~ Isaiah, Ch. 35, vs. 3-4, 10Here is Kim Clement's daughter further discussing the "Two Presidents" prophecy:Please like, subscribe, share, and catch up with me on Parts 1-9! Thank you for listening! Stay encouraged and in prayer - there IS HOPE!"There are still things to do... I will always fight for you. I will be watching. I will be listening. And I will tell you that the future of this country has never been better...We love you. We will be back in some form... I want to thank... all the people we worked with to put this miracle together... We will see you soon." ~ DJTABOUT ME: I'm here to tell the truth. Veteran, Truther, Patriot, and Follower of Christ that other platforms have tried to censor, covering the political landscape, history, current news, and future events to unfold that have been prophesied about, to expose the spiritual darkness that has permeated the United States of America, and to offer hope from the higher perspective and rally the Spiritual Warriors of this generation back to the values and principles our forefathers fought and died for.Because the mainstream media won't tell you.WE are now the news.(Correction: The prophecy of King Cyrus to come by the Prophet Isaiah was about 150 years before Cyrus actually coming to rescue God's people in the time of the Prophet Daniel.)