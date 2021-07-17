TODAY in DC: RALLY to FREE the AMERICAN POLITICAL PRISONERS

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Matt Braynard of Look Ahead America says:
DOJ and Biden Admin are treating Jan 6 prisoners "like they're next-level ISIS terrorists rather than a couple of naive boomers who took a tour of a public building"
Catch his interview on #OutsideTheBeltway with John Fredericks here: https://americasvoice.news/video/8BxdFbPTYvUkeox/