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Scientific PROOF That 5G Will Create The Corona Virus In Human Cells - {it's revealed 3/4 into the video} Check In Description For Info That Is Now Taken Down
The Body House Chronicles
The Body House Chronicles
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658 views • July 24, 2020
This information on 5G Technology and the induction of coronavirus in skin cells was published July 16, 2020.
*They have now withdrawn the article citing NO authors.* https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/32668870/

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NEWSLETTER - The Body House Chronicles - Chronicling the fringe... https://bodyhousechronicles.wordpress.com/
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