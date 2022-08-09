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https://gnews.org/post/p15zqe374
08/06/2022 80% of Covid vaccinated had red blood cell contamination and exogenous substances which cause frightening clinical manifestations such as refractory headaches, states of marked asthenia, stroke, heart attacks, myocarditis and more