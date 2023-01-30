https://gettr.com/post/p26qsm9868c

1/28/2023 SAY NO TO EVIL DAY 70: In front of the residence of the CCP spy Yang Jianao, our protests have received support from many local people. Through our peaceful protests, we hope more and more local residents can be awakened and join us in driving the infiltrating forces of the CCP out of Canada.

#peacefulprotest #NFSC #CCPinfiltration #NFSC #WhistleblowersMovement #YangJianao





1/28/2023 对邪恶说不第70天：在中共间谍杨建翱家前，战友们的抗议活动得到了当地居民的赞赏。通过这些和平抗议活动，我们希望能够唤醒更多的当地居民，一起行动起来把中共在加拿大的渗透势力赶出去

#和平抗议 #中共渗透 #新中国联邦 #爆料革命 #杨建翱



