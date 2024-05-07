The deception of miracles, signs and wonders

2Thess lesson #80; The first miracle allowed by GOD in the Bible came through the staff of Moses. Read Exodus chapters 4 into chapter 7 to see how GOD allowed the first miracle to occur. Many modern-day religious systems and denominational nonsense promote miracles, tongues, healing and signs which is nothing more than satanic influence.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.