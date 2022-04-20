© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
【419 5th anniversary】04/19/2022 The CCP will not be able to shirk its responsibility for a series of crimes such as the vaccine, the virus, the Hong Kong humanitarian disaster, the Xinjiang massacre, etc. The world will surely go after them. And the NFSC will definitely win the ultimate victory and shine on the world stage.