BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Lions vs Reds 2025: Test Spots on the Line in Fierce Tour Clash! 🏉🔥
newsplusglobe
newsplusglobe
3 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
6 views • 1 day ago

Lions vs Reds 2025: Test Spots on the Line in Fierce Tour Clash! 🏉🔥 The British & Irish Lions face off against the Reds in a crucial 2025 Australia tour match! With Tomos Williams ruled out due to injury, Coach Andy Farrell unveils his likely Test half-back pairing: Jamison Gibson-Park and Finn Russell. Newcomers Hugo Keenan and James Ryan make their debut, while Maro Itoje returns to captain the side. Who will rise and earn a spot in the Test squad? Don’t miss the action and updates! #LionsVsReds #BritishAndIrishLions #ytshort #RugbyTour2025 #LionsRugby #FinnRussell #JamisonGibsonPark #MaroItoje #RugbyHighlights #TestMatch #RugbyNews

Keywords
newsspotslions vs queensland redslions vs reds
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy