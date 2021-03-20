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Looking into the lives of 81 people who took the jab
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2781 views • March 20, 2021
Original Video is Here https://youtu.be/J494wStm1NA
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Ever wonder what happens to those who take the jab? This piece will lay out what adverse events the govt quietly admits to watch out for...and will get very detailed about what happened to the lives of many of those who took it.
Document that shows what the F D A is supposed to be looking out for
in the way of adverse events:
www.fda.gov/media/143557/download
The V A E R S system where you can look these up for yourself, see directions at end of video:
https://wonder.cdc.gov/vaers.html
The CNA who shared his first hand testimony of what is happening at the nursing home where he works:
bitchute.com/video/AR5BZpoAlzQR
Get Saved
www.xtremerealitycheck.com/getsaved.html
.
Jesus Christ Loves You. No matter who you are or what you have done in your life. Jesus will forgive you. Jesus was crucified on The Cross and rose from the dead 3 days later so that whoever believes in him could have eternal life with him in Heaven. To accept Jesus Christ as your Lord and Savior, from your heart say Jesus, I am a sinner. Please forgive me of my sins. I accept you Jesus Christ as My Lord and Saviour. Help me to live a better life through you. Thank You for your Sacrifice on The Cross so that I could be saved. Amen
https://kingjamesbibleonline.org/John-Chapter-1
.
.
Ever wonder what happens to those who take the jab? This piece will lay out what adverse events the govt quietly admits to watch out for...and will get very detailed about what happened to the lives of many of those who took it.
Document that shows what the F D A is supposed to be looking out for
in the way of adverse events:
www.fda.gov/media/143557/download
The V A E R S system where you can look these up for yourself, see directions at end of video:
https://wonder.cdc.gov/vaers.html
The CNA who shared his first hand testimony of what is happening at the nursing home where he works:
bitchute.com/video/AR5BZpoAlzQR
Get Saved
www.xtremerealitycheck.com/getsaved.html
.
Jesus Christ Loves You. No matter who you are or what you have done in your life. Jesus will forgive you. Jesus was crucified on The Cross and rose from the dead 3 days later so that whoever believes in him could have eternal life with him in Heaven. To accept Jesus Christ as your Lord and Savior, from your heart say Jesus, I am a sinner. Please forgive me of my sins. I accept you Jesus Christ as My Lord and Saviour. Help me to live a better life through you. Thank You for your Sacrifice on The Cross so that I could be saved. Amen
https://kingjamesbibleonline.org/John-Chapter-1
.
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