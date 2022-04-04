【Ukraine Rescue】04/04/2022 the Mission of NFSC Is Taking Down the CCP

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【Ukraine Rescue】04/04/2022 Fellow warrior Naïve explains to refugees in Russian and Ukrainian the essential difference between NFSC and CCP even though the word “China” contained in both names. Some Ukrainians have recognized that the CCP remains the same evil up till now as what the former Soviet Union did which is the driving force behind this war.