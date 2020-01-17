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Paths Of Hate - CGI Animated Short Film
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21 views • January 17, 2020
"Paths of Hate" is a short tale about the demons that slumber deep in the human soul and have the power to push people into the abyss of blind hate, fury and rage.
Focus on fight. The dimension of fighting is irrelevant, as
well as the ideology behind it. It does not matter whether
two people are involved or millions. what remains are only
scars – bloody traces, Paths of Hate. “Paths of Hate” is a short
tale about the demons that slumber deep in the human soul
and have the power to push people into the abyss of blind
hate, fury and rage. Falling into that abyss inevitably leads
to downright destruction and extinction.
Featured on http://www.cgmeetup.net/
Focus on fight. The dimension of fighting is irrelevant, as
well as the ideology behind it. It does not matter whether
two people are involved or millions. what remains are only
scars – bloody traces, Paths of Hate. “Paths of Hate” is a short
tale about the demons that slumber deep in the human soul
and have the power to push people into the abyss of blind
hate, fury and rage. Falling into that abyss inevitably leads
to downright destruction and extinction.
Featured on http://www.cgmeetup.net/
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