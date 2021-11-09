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Billboards Expose Dishonest Media: "Banners for Freedom” Reveal suppressed Vaxx Dangers
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146 views • November 09, 2021
https://rumble.com/vowuzp-billboards-expose-dishonest-media-banners-for-freedom-reveal-suppressed-vax.html
It’s more obvious than ever that everyone in power is lying about the real side effects of the COVID-19 vaccines. They aren’t being honest about the teenagers and young adults suffering from myocarditis, paralysis, and other ailments, nor the hundreds of thousands of adverse events already reported in VAERS. But Robert Agee, head of Banners for Freedom, wont let the truth be hidden and joins Stew today to discuss his fight against medical tyranny.
Support Billboards: GiveSendGo.com/banners4freedom
Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: www.zStackProtocol.com
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Follow Stew on social media: http://evrl.ink/StewPeters
See all of Stew's content at https://StewPeters.TV
Watch full episodes here: https://redvoicemedia.net/stew-full-shows
Check out Stew's store: http://StewPeters.shop
Support our efforts to keep truth alive: https://www.redvoicemedia.com/support-red-voice-media/
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It’s more obvious than ever that everyone in power is lying about the real side effects of the COVID-19 vaccines. They aren’t being honest about the teenagers and young adults suffering from myocarditis, paralysis, and other ailments, nor the hundreds of thousands of adverse events already reported in VAERS. But Robert Agee, head of Banners for Freedom, wont let the truth be hidden and joins Stew today to discuss his fight against medical tyranny.
Support Billboards: GiveSendGo.com/banners4freedom
Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: www.zStackProtocol.com
Go Ad-Free, Get Exclusive Content, Become a Premium user: https://redvoicemedia.com/premium
Follow Stew on social media: http://evrl.ink/StewPeters
See all of Stew's content at https://StewPeters.TV
Watch full episodes here: https://redvoicemedia.net/stew-full-shows
Check out Stew's store: http://StewPeters.shop
Support our efforts to keep truth alive: https://www.redvoicemedia.com/support-red-voice-media/
Advertise with Red Voice Media: https://redvoicemedia.net/ads
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